Last Word on Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest news and rumours from around world football. In today’s instalment, we look at Antoine Griezmann’s exit from Atletico Madrid and a potential move to Manchester for Moussa Dembélé.

Also, Liverpool send scouts for Dutch winger Memphis Depay and could the Reds be preparing for an astonishing bid from Real Madrid for Mohamed Salah?

Moussa Dembélé for England Return?

Lyon striker Moussa Dembele is reportedly interesting Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail. The 22-year-old has only been in France a year, but his 17 goals have got clubs circling. Many are touting the former Fulham striker as Romelu Lukaku‘s replacement. United will have to cough up £40 million to land the France U21 international.

Funds will not be an issue for the Red Devils, with Ed Woodward backing the rebuild required at Old Trafford.

Griezmann to Finally Get His Move?

Manchester City have no shortage of attacking talent at their disposal. However, Pep Guardiola is in the market for more, with City entering the race for Antoine Griezmann, the Sun is reporting. Manchester City will compete with Barcelona and their Manchester rivals for the Frenchman’s signature. All three clubs are ready to activate his £108 million release clause. His arrival could spell the end of a nightmare 18 months in Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho.

Griezmann’s desire to leave Atletico Madrid is well-documented. He recently released a short documentary called ‘The Decision’, as well as a two-minute Twitter video announcing his decision. He is will be the third high-profile player to leave Atletico this summer, after Lucas Hernandez‘ move to Bayern Munich and Diego Godin confirmed his exit, leaving on a free transfer.

Liverpool in for Lyon Aces

The Express is claiming Liverpool scouts were at Lyon’s 3-0 win over rivals Marseille at the weekend. The scouts were at the match to watch Memphis Depay, but are also keeping tabs on teammates Tanguy Ndombele and Houssem Aouar. Depay, in particular, has interested Liverpool after two seasons of redemption following his Manchester United exit. The Dutch winger has scored 35 goals in his 106 appearances with the French side, with ten goals and 15 assists this season.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to provide competition for the terrifying trio of Mane, Firmino and Salah. Transfermarkt value Depay at £45 million, any transfer for him will most likely be upwards of that mark.

Salah to Be Next Galactico?

After another successful season in England, Mohamed Salah is being linked with a move to Spain. Metro have reported that Real Madrid have promised Zinedine Zidane a huge war chest on his return to management. Their French manager reportedly has Salah at the top of his transfer wish-list. Madrid, yet to make a formal bid, are ‘ready to test the resolve’ of the Merseyside club.

Madrid, who have sorely missed the influence of Cristiano Ronaldo, could see Salah as his heir. Liverpool’s star man has scored 70 goals in 103 appearances since arriving in 2017, winning two Premier League golden boots. The club are in no pressure to sell, with the Egyptian winger’s contract running until 2023. Madrid, though, could produce an eye-watering figure, in excess of £100 million, to secure his services.

