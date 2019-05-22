MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 16: Leroy Sane of Manchester City looks on during the training session at Manchester City Football Academy on May 16, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty – Manchester City/Man City via Getty Images)

Last Word on Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest transfer rumours from around the world. Today, we focus on the future of Premier League stars Leroy Sané and David de Gea.

Also in today’s edition, we will look at Eden Hazard’s possible return to Spain, and will Juventus snap up Sergej Milinković-Savić in their second attempt?

Leroy Sané

Darren Lewis of The Mirror reports that Bayern Munich want to sign Manchester City winger Leroy Sane. The German international has fallen down the pecking order at City. A third of his 31 Premier League appearances were off the bench, with Pep Guardiola opting for Bernardo Silva. With the German’s contract up in 2021, this is City’s last chance to get a big transfer fee. Bayern will more than likely have to double the £37 million City paid Schalke three years ago.

With club icons Frank Ribery and Arjen Robben both leaving Bavaria this summer, the German champions are hunting replacements. Their pursuit of Callum Hudson-Odoi was the story of January transfer window. However, an Achilles injury to the 18-year-old means Munich have turned their attention elsewhere.

Sergej Milinković-Savić

Juventus are back in for Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. They were interested last summer after a brilliant season in Serie A with Lazio, but the Turin club were put off by the £88 million price tag on his head, Peter Rutzler of Mail Online reports. Now, a year later, The Old Lady are confident of landing him on their second attempt.

Milinkovic-Savic has had a quieter season, scoring seven goals in 41 appearances for Lazio. The Roman side have been lacklustre, with a seventh placed finish the best they can hope for. Milinkovic-Savic did score in their 2-0 Coppa Italia final win over Atalanta. Doubts still remain over his transfer fee, with Juventus keen to barter down the price-tag.

David de Gea is inching closer and closer to the exit door at Manchester United. He has rejected their latest contract offer, and looks likely to be joining Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to Metro. United triggered an extension in his contract last summer to keep him at Old Trafford until 2020. But, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could opt to cash in now rather than lose the Spanish international for free next year.

De Gea, four times their Player of the Year, has looked shaky this season. Many high-profile errors have led to a loss in confidence. With the Manchester club failing to qualify for the Champions League again, he looks set to jump ship. PSG, though may choose to wait a year for a free transfer. The French side are under pressure of Financial Fair Play (FFP), and the mooted £60 million fee may be too much for them now.

Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard could be set to play his last Chelsea match in the Europa League final. Hazard has been keen on an exit for a while now, with Real Madrid pining for the Belgian winger. Los Blancos have been lacklustre domestically and in Europe and are looking to properly replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who was sold last year.

With Chelsea hindered by their transfer ban, it looked unlikely that they would sell their talisman. However, reports from Express are saying that keeping Hazard for another year could be financially troublesome. With the big-money signings of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Jorginho last summer, Chelsea could be forced to balance the books.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on