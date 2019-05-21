LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 09: Alexis Sanchez of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Manchester United at Craven Cottage on February 9, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images)

Last word on Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest transfer rumours from the Premier League. Today we focus on a potential defensive replacement at Manchester City for the outgoing Vincent Kompany.

Furthermore, which South American midfielder is looking for an exit from Old Trafford? Here is your daily football gossip round-up.

City Eye up Defensive Replacement

Manchester City are keen to sign Leicester City defender Harry Maguire to replace Vincent Kompany.

According to Laurie Whitwell of the Daily Mail, City will continue their quest to sign the England defender after Kompany’s departure was announced. The report claims that Maguire is Pep Guardiola’s top choice to replace Kompany.

However, City may need to pay more than the £75 million price tag Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk, given the defender signed a new five-year deal in September.

30-year-old Alexis Sanchez is set to return from his holiday early in order to force a move from Manchester United. The Chile international has fallen out-of-favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and will look to get fit to earn a move away from the Red Devils.

Sanchez has suffered a poor season for United, scoring just once during the campaign and struggling with injuries. As a result, the Sun claim that the Chilean is desperate to leave Old Trafford and possibly even England.

The Express report that French striker Mbappe would be open to leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Mbappe, 20, won the World Cup with France last summer and, after receiving the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award, suggested that he would be open to leaving the French side. If the forward was to exit PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City are all rumoured to be interested suitors.

25-year-old Carrasco is keen on leaving China for the Premier League, according to The Sun. The Belgian impressed in the World Cup and came close to signing for Arsenal in January, only for the deal to fall through.

With reported interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, Carrasco said, “If I have the opportunity to go to England, why not?” when questioned about a move to the Premier League.

Extended Deal for Gundogan?

Ilkay Gundogan wants to extend his tenure at Manchester City after playing an influential role in City’s domestic treble success.

A new contract seemed unlikely after talks broke down in March. However, the German played a key role deputising the injured Fernandinho in a 14-game winning run which led to the Premier League title.

