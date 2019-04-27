MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – APRIL 24: Sky Sports pundits Joe Hart (L), Graeme Souness (2L) and Roy Keane (R) watch from their television studio alongside presenter David Jones during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on April 24, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images)

The Manchester derby saw Roy Keane return to our screens as a pundit for Sky Sports. His analysis proved to be a huge success with Manchester United fans and neutrals alike. Keane holds forthright views and outshone Gary Neville and debutant Joe Hart with his ideas on the game. That is what prompts this look at why he is so popular with fans.

Old School Mentality

Roy Keane has a very traditional view on football/life related to work rate and effort levels. Football fans find it easier to relate to him in comparison to modern day footballers. The ex-Manchester United stalwart views typify what fans want from players in terms of effort and quality.

Nowadays, modern players are given numerous excuses for struggling to perform such as fitness/formations and poor management. Keane dismisses this and states players should be held to account.

Anti Establishment

Roy Keane’s views go against the grain for many pundits with many analysts tending to be pro-players. This had led to more of a focus on managers and increased the pressure on managers alike.

Keane’s style dismisses this and states that players should be able to motivate oneself. He also states that modern-day players have too many excuses for being ineffective. This goes against the way most pundits analyse and therefore is refreshing for most fans.

Lacking Leadership

The former Republic of Ireland international is seen as arguably the best captain of the Premier League era. Keane’s thoughts on how modern day players are too quiet and passive is shared by many fans.

At times the lack of emotion that some players show in response to defeat can be difficult for fans. Keane talks about it and explains there is definitely a lack of leadership/characters in the modern game.

Football fans, in particular, look at their side and wish they had a character similar to Keane. After the positive reaction to his punditry, Sky Sports will be looking to use Roy Keane again for these reasons.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on