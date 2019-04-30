HIGH WYCOMBE, ENGLAND – APRIL 12: Coniah Boyce-Clarke of Reading looks dejected after conceding a second goal during the Premier League 2 match between Reading U23 and Aston Villa U23 at Adams Park on April 12, 2019 in High Wycombe, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United will go head-to-head to sign goalkeeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke after impressing for Reading’s U23 team, according to reports.

Impressing at an Early Age

Boyce-Clarke turned 16 in March but has already been a regular fixture in Reading’s U23 team. The teenager has taken huge strides in his development at the Sky Bet Championship side, impressing regularly at U18 and U23 level for the Berkshire club.

Manchester United were first reportedly drawn towards the teenager when he featured against the Red Devils’ youth side in a 1-0 defeat earlier this season.

Boyce-Clarke is understood to have a number of clubs fighting for his signature – as well as the option of a new contract at the Madejski Stadium, but it is believed he will make a decision on his future after completing his GCSEs.

Boyce-Clarke has a number of top-flight clubs keeping tabs on his performances since making his U23 debut aged 15.

The 6’3″ goalkeeper won the Golden Glove award at last year’s Val De Marne tournament in France.

Long-Time Fans

United have been long term fans of the young goalkeeper having first had reported interest in December 2018, but Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s side did not make a formal approach.

It is unknown whether United will provide an offer this summer for the England youth international, but Boyce-Clarke must certainly be talented if one of England’s top sides continue to hold interest.

A move to Manchester United may see Boyce-Clarke head to the lower echelons of the goalkeeping department’s pecking order; however, the talented shot-stopper could follow in the footsteps of a number of players who have featured for United’s academy sides before progressing into the first team picture at Old Trafford.

Goalkeeper Tom Heaton may have found first-team chances limited for United – failing to make an appearance for the Red Devils – but graduated from the European giants’ academy system and has made a name for himself in the top-flight.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on