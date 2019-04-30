MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – APRIL 28: David de Gea of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on April 28, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

French giants Paris Saint-Germain will offer Manchester United £90 million to sign goalkeeper David de Gea, according to a report from Jeremy Cross at the Daily Star. The Spaniard has made several errors in recent weeks and is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

France is the Likely Destination

PSG are understood to be keen admirers of the Spaniard and want him to replace veteran Gianluigi Buffon between the sticks at the Stade de France.

Cross’ report also suggests that PSG hierarchy are willing to offer de Gea a long-term deal worth double his current wages.

The 28-year-old has been criticised in recent weeks after making a number of errors that have led to goals, including an embarrassing gaffe against Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals.

With many high-profile figures calling for United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to drop the Spaniard, it is likely that the former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper will move away from Old Trafford.

Despite facing criticism for his recent blunders, teammate Romelu Lukaku called for supporters to back the shot-stopper.

“He is a really positive person. He analyses really quickly what happens to him.” he said.

“He’s been the best player at the club for seven or eight years consistently. I don’t think we should discredit him like that and suddenly say he is a bad goalkeeper.

“He has to learn from it. Goalkeepers always have a spell when it might be difficult,” he added.

“He had a bad time at the start of his United career, as I remember. He was just a kid then, but came through it.”

De Gea’s current £200,000-a-week deal expires next June and United bosses may be forced into a transfer this summer.

Highly Sought After

PSG are not the only European side interested in De Gea. Real Madrid have been long-standing admirers of the Spaniard, while Juventus are also keen according to French news outlet Le10 Sport.

