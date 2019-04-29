MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – APRIL 28: Chelsea players Cesar Azpilicueta (L), Jorginho (2L), Antonio Rudiger (2R) and David Luiz (R) celebrate their equaliser during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford on April 28, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images)

As the top four battle reaches its conclusion, Manchester United versus Chelsea was the last game in which these rivals got to play each other. Coming into the game, Chelsea could afford to draw thanks to Arsenal’s poor form of late which continued with a loss at Leicester City.

Whilst United coming in off the back a shocking run in all competitions needed a win to stay in the hunt for a top-four place. Over the years this may have been a game to decide the title. By no means a classic, but Chelsea fans will come away the happier with the draw.

United’s Fast Start

With Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford up front and Juan Mata playing just behind, United caused Chelsea’s defence problems early on. Their movement and link up play was there to see in the first ten minutes. With both Rashford and Lukaku showing instances of dropping deeper and running in behind.

A long ball from Luke Shaw early on set Lukaku away through on goal. But as he found his feet, Antonio Rudiger recovered and he found the angle getting smaller and smaller. In the end, it was an easy save for Kepa Arizabalaga but it was also a sign that United had come to put pressure on Chelsea in what was a must-win game for them.

Their movement seemed to throw the Chelsea centre-backs as Lukaku dropped deeper to play Luke Shaw in with a measured ball over the top. He squared it for Mata who applied the finish, which just had the legs to beat David Luiz on the line.

De Gea’s Mistake

With Chelsea struggling to play, they managed to find themselves in better positions as the half went on. The full-backs struggled to produce any meaningful crosses. Eden Hazard moved more central to try and influence the game more. When Chelsea attacked he looked to try and up the pace, resulting in a few free kicks which Chelsea couldn’t make the most of.

Just before half time, Antonio Rudiger, who had probably had enough, decided to let fly with a shot from distance. The shot was spilt by David de Gea and Marcos Alonso reacted the quickest to squeeze it in from a tight angle. Another direct mistake from De Gea which won’t help his confidence again.

Tough Second Half

With Chelsea probably seeing a draw as an ideal result, there wasn’t much of an intent to go and win the game. However, United needing the win really struggled to get on top of Chelsea. The defence reorganised sitting slightly further back meaning there were fewer gaps for United to exploit.

However, United really struggled to create as Paul Pogba couldn’t get in the game. Playing slightly deeper meant he had less influence. Perhaps there should have been a tactical change as Chelsea seemed to have United’s number. Mata probably should have come off earlier than he did.

With Anthony Martial not getting any game time in one of the United’s biggest games is a big shock. Late on, Marcos Rojo had his header cleared off the line by Pedro. Before a late flurry from both teams which resulted in no real clear cut opportunities.

Going Forward

With Chelsea avoiding defeat here, it puts them two points ahead of Arsenal and three ahead of United. Still, with two games to go, nothing is certain right now. Every game at this time of the year is a tough game with the season on the line. However, with Watford at Home and Leicester away coming up. As well as the Europa League semi-finals – Chelsea still have tough games to deal with in order to secure top four.

Whereas United have already relegated Huddersfield Town and then Cardiff City at home. All they can do is win their remaining games and hope the other two above them drop points. Nothing is certain now but if Chelsea win their next two games it’s top four and Champions League football. Something which Maurizio Sarri will be dreaming of after a turbulent first season in England.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on