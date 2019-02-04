NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND – JANUARY 02: Marcus Rashford of Man Utd (C) celebrates with teammates Paul Pogba of Man Utd (L) and Victor Lindelof of Man Utd after scoring their 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James’ Park on January 2, 2019 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images)

Manchester United defeated Leicester City 1-0 at the King Power Stadium. Paul Pogba assisted Marcus Rashford in a first half where the Red Devils played with fluidity. In the second half, the hosts had more energy, but couldn’t quite score.

Pogba showcased his leadership abilities against Leicester City. He managed to clip a delightful ball over Harry Maguire so that Rashford could take a touch and score. More importantly, Pogba stepped up in a crucial period of the match. In the second half, Leicester City created waves of attacks. Every player in red looked tired. Pogba found the energy to sprint past three players and win a free-kick. These kinds of movements pushed Manchester United higher up the pitch. Ultimately, this was a key part of securing the victory.

Additionally, Marcus Rashford’s mental strength was essential. A few minutes into the match, he missed a clear chance to put his team ahead. However, he refused to let that be the story of the day as he converted his second chance. This mentality has allowed him to thrive under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. That is, Rashford will keep taking shots, even if his execution isn’t perfect every single time.

David de Gea made an exceptional save to help his team earn a victory. De Gea managed to palm a ferocious strike from Rachid Ghezzal over the crossbar to prevent an equalizer. Of course, most goalkeepers would be lucky to touch the ball with their fingertips in that situation. De Gea always seems to position himself correctly, which makes him frustrating to score against.

Upcoming Matches

Manchester United will travel to Fulham in the next round of Premier League fixtures. Solskjaer will believe that his side can take all three points and continue to push for a place in the top four. Then, Solskjaer will face his toughest test as the interim manager. Manchester United will play Paris Saint Germain at home, Chelsea away, and Liverpool at home. These matches will determine if Solskjaer deserves the managerial position on a permanent basis.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on