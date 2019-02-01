MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JANUARY 16: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Marouane Fellaini of Manchester United in action during a first team training session at Aon Training Complex on January 16, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Man Utd via Getty Images)

After five-and-a-half years, Marouane Fellaini has left Manchester United. The 31-year-old has only played 31 minutes since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as manager and does not want to sit on the bench. The Belgian international has agreed to move to Shandong Lueng of the Chinese Super League.

It has not been an easy five-and-a-half year spell for everyone’s favorite afroed Belgian. Fellaini has been the subject of many United fans’ pent-up frustration. The 31-year-old was the only signing of the summer under David Moyes but it was his role under Jose Mourinho that had most fans up in arms.

He was Mourinho’s favored weapon to change the game. Instead of opting for Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford off the bench, Mourinho would routinely turn to Fellaini. He would take up a position near Romelu Lukaku and United would turn to route one football to try and salvage a result.

However, it was never an incredibly successful plan. Fellaini only managed eight goals in all competitions during Mourinho’s time, but one goal against Juventus will certainly stand out. Now that United have turned the page on that era and it looks Fellaini will have to do the same.

Though, that next page is still a prestigious one. Shandong Lueng are one of the top clubs in the Chinese Super League. They’re one of two sides that have won the league in its 15-year existence. Coincidently, the team that has won it the most are Guangzhou Evergrande, who won seven straight titles before finishing second last season.

At Shandong Lueng, he will join Graziano Pelle and Gil as the only foreigners in the side. The CSL recently limited the number foreigners one side can have, but that won’t stop Marouane Fellaini from joining the fray.

