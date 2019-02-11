Manchester United’s Norwegian caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (L) and Manchester United’s French striker Anthony Martial attend a press conference at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on February 11, 2019, on the eve the first leg of their UEFA Champions League football match against Paris Saint-Germain. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)

Injury-stricken Paris Saint-Germain travel to Old Trafford on Tuesday, against an in-form Manchester United side in a mouthwatering round-of-16 first leg clash.

Time- 8 P.M. GMT

T.V. channel- BT Sport 2

Overview

When the draw was announced in December, United fans would have feared the worst for their club. PSG were rampant while United were languishing at sixth in the league, 11 points off Chelsea.

Jose Mourinho was sacked, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was given the interim role. Since then, the Red Devils have looked a different side, brushing teams aside and have regained their top four spot. They have won all their games under Solskjaer, barring a frantic 2-2 draw at home to Burnley.

The Champions League is one trophy that has eluded the Ligue 1 leaders and PSG will hope to break their jinx this time around. PSG however, have been wobbly in the last few weeks.

Defeats to Lyon and Guingamp have proved that there are chinks in the armour. The French outfit have also missed the presence of Brazilian superstar Neymar through injury. The stage is set for an entertaining contest.

Form

United- WWDWW

United come on the back of a routine 3-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage. Solskjaer made several changes and was still able to see out the game comfortably.

PSG- WWLWW

PSG were fairly lacklustre in their 1-0 home win over Bordeaux. Yet with ten points and two games in hand over second place, the league will be the least of their concerns right now.

Probable lineups

United

Marcus Rashford was rested against Fulham owing to a dead leg, While Victor Lindelof had a minor injury. Both should be fit enough to start. Ashley Young and Jesse Lingard will be recalled after being rested over the weekend.

United (4-3-3)

De Gea, Young, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw, Matic, Herrera, Pogba, Martial, Rashford, Lingard

PSG

PSG are definitely without Neymar who will miss several months with his foot injury. Edinson Cavani limped off during the Bordeaux game, while Meunier suffered a concussion. Both are likely to miss the clash. Add to that Adrien Rabiot is still being frozen out after refusing to sign a new contract.

PSG (4-2-3-1)

Buffon, Kehrer, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat, Verrati, Marquinhos, Alves, Di Maria, Draxler, Mbappe

Odds (Sky Bet)

Man Utd- 5/4

Draw- 5/2

PSG- 2/1

Prediction

In spite of so many injuries, PSG boast a formidable line up on paper. However, are favourites owing to their form and should emerge victorious at home. PSG look lightweight in midfield, whereas as United’s engine room looks in top gear.

Man Utd 3-1 PSG

