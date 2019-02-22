MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Caretaker Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of Manchester United speaks during a press conference at Aon Training Complex on February 22, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Man Utd via Getty Images)

Two deflected goals from substitute Xherdan Shaqiri gave Liverpool the win at Anfield the last time these Manchester United faced the Reds. United definitely underperformed on this day and this proved detrimental to Jose Mourinho as it cost him his job. This time out, though, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in charge and with 12 wins from 14, he’ll be hopeful of getting a result.

Current Form

Although they lost to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie, the Red Devils came out victors away to Chelsea in the FA Cup. Their form in London has been impressive, beating Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur away under Solskjaer.

Both teams played cup football this week. Manchester United will feel slightly more confident than Liverpool, beating Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge while Liverpool drew in Tuesday’s European game against Bayern Munich.

Key Players

Liverpool can expect a fresh Virgil van Dijk, who was suspended for the Champions League game, to return to the fray, while Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez will miss the game. Merseyside fans will hope Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane can be on the scoresheet again. The duo scored in Liverpool’s last Premier League game against Bournemouth.

Attacking duo Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard will not be match fit by Sunday. They were both injured during last week’s PSG game. Without the pair, Solskjaer’s perfect 11 cannot be formed. Although, he can rely on the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and Juan Mata.

How Both Teams Match Up

It will be interesting to see how the teams tactically set up. Solskjaer has, so far, favoured one setup in particular for big games. He prefers to use his attackers’ pace to quickly counter. The team also pressures the opposition in order to win the ball swiftly. These key elements sound very familiar to how Jurgen Klopp likes his Liverpool team to play. Like Salah and Mane, Marcus Rashford and Martial have been instructed to lead United’s attacks. Similarly, they also like to press high and not give their team a lot of time on the ball.

However, unfortunately for United, no Lingard and Martial means tactics may have to change just as accordingly as the starting eleven. Lingard is crucial in allowing Martial and Rashford the license to push forward. The FA Cup game against Chelsea showed us Solskjaer’s Plan B. He opts for Lukaku to take Martial’s role on the wing, while Mata creates chances. Liverpool having their optimal front three may concern the home side’s defence.

The game may be decided in defence. Both teams are prone to conceding; United have conceded in four of their last seven games while Liverpool have conceded five in seven. Van Dijk and Joel Matip will have a tough time containing Rashford, who scored twice in this fixture last season. Victor Lindelof has been in a great form for United recently, but his defensive partner is yet undecided. Eric Bailly drew the short straw at Stamford Bridge as the returning Chris Smalling started. It is expected Smalling will start alongside Lindelof as he managed to contain the likes of Eden Hazard and Gonzalo Higuain on Monday.

Prediction

Sunday’s game looks to be an excellent and very close one. A resurgent United will hope of revenge, while Liverpool will do everything to keep their title charge going. Both teams may find it difficult in keeping each other out as two dangerous attacks meet. It all depends on whether Ole’s big game tactic will work one more time, although the loss of Martial and Lingard will hurt.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

