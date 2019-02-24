MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 24: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United looks to cross the ball under pressure from Joel Matip of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on February 24, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

It may be too early to say, but three years on from making his Manchester United debut, Marcus Rashford is a fans favourite at Old Trafford. He embodies what United was once built upon. Manchester born and bred, raised through the academy and still as humble as when he first started. Three years on from his infamous debut and he is still impressing. Slowly, Rashford is turning himself into a club legend.

It is just three years ago that he welcomed himself to the footballing world. Just three years he has been a household name, but it feels a lot longer.

Rashford was hoisted into Manchester United’s Round of 32 team against FC Midtyjlland in the 2016 Europa League. The stars aligned for his debut as he scored twice. He then made his Premier League debut against Arsenal a few days later. Different team, but same pattern as he scored another two goals in a 3-2 win. Certainly an impressive start for the Manchester-born striker.

After eight goals in all competitions in his first season, he was touted as a late contender for England’s Euro 2016 squad. He made it, and said: “It doesn’t seem real”. Rashford is now a regular of the England squad, with 31 international appearances in total.

His Form Now

After a difficult spell under former manager Jose Mourinho, where he found himself in and out of the team, he is now excelling under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Across the whole of the season, he has nine goals and six assists. Those stats make for the best season of his career so far.

Rashford has put a lot of his form down to the current dressing room atmosphere at Old Trafford. He believes the Norwegian has been “helping everyone improve.”

Should he continue in the form he is in, he will soon establish himself as a club legend.

