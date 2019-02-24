PARMA, ITALY – FEBRUARY 24: Elseid Hysaj of SSC Napoli in action during the Serie A match between Parma Calcio and SSC Napoli at Stadio Ennio Tardini on February 24, 2019 in Parma, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Manchester United have regrouped themselves under new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The team were struggling in sixth position before the Norweigan took charge of his former club. When the club sacked Jose Mourinho, there was a huge 11 point gap between them and the top four.

After a victory against Fulham two weeks ago, Solskjaer took Manchester United into the top four – a task which looked impossible for any manager when he took in charge. Although he has improved United a lot, there are still areas where the team struggles. One of these areas is the right-back position. Ashley Young currently holds this right-back berth, which is considered to be the weak link of this United team. The veteran midfielder has been seen struggling to keep up with the pace of the likes of Alex Iwobi, Sadio Mane and Wilfried Zaha when faced with them.

With Diogo Dalot still getting used to life in the Premier League, Manchester United need an experienced right-back if they want to compete for the title next season. One player who can take this team to the next level is Napoli’s Elseid Hysaj. The Albanian full-back was an integral member of Maurizio Sarri’s squad a year ago. However, he looks a little unsettled under new boss Carlo Ancelotti. The Napoli man possesses great crossing and positioning skills which make him a valuable right-back and he anticipates each and every situation well.

Hysaj is a complete full-back. He has a fair amount of speed and is known for his high stamina. The 25-year-old holds his position extremely well which is very important for any full-back. He possesses good amount of concentration which keeps him agile and alert in every situation. The Albanian enjoys a strong tackling skill-set. He is a dreaded figure in the Napoli team. The full-back is a ‘no-nonsense’ type of player – someone like a Roy Keane.

Perfect Fit at Old Trafford?

At Manchester United, he can fit well besides Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling in United’s defence. At Napoli, he had formed a good partnership with Argentine Gonzalo Higuain and at Old Trafford, he can form something similar with striker Romelu Lukaku, who is similar to the Argentine in terms of movement in the box. Even Lukaku can find his goal-scoring touch playing with this Albanian full-back. The Napoli man can bring balance to Manchester United’s defence. No doubt, Ashley Young has fitted into this position extremely well even though he is a natural winge, but he gets exploited during any counter-attacking situation because he is too slow to cope up with the pace of opposition wingers.

Hysaj can solve this problem at Manchester United. He can take the entire team to the next level with his quality. While playing alongside world-class players like Paul Pogba and David De Gea at Manchester United, Hysaj can thrive under manager Solksjaer in the Premier League.

