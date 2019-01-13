LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 13: Manchester United Manager Head Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at full time of the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on January 13, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could not have asked for a better start as Manchester United manager. He has six wins from six games so far and overcame his toughest test to date as they beat Tottenham 1-0 at Wembley. Should he get the job permanently?

Attack, Attack, Attack

Manchester United have a tradition of playing attacking football. Their previous two managers, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, have both opted for a conservative approach to their football. This meant United fans became frustrated with the style they were watching. It ultimately cost both managers their jobs.

However, since Solskjaer has returned, it has seen a return in attacking football. Speaking to Sky Sports, Tim Howard believes Solskjaer has given his players “a license to express themselves.” The results show that this may be true. Convincing wins over Cardiff, Huddersfield and Bournemouth should not be doubted or frowned upon. It saw a return of the ld Manchester United.

Getting the Best Out of Pogba and Rashford

It’s no secret that Pogba was not favoured by Jose Mourinho. Since his departure, there has been an upturn in the midfielder’s form. The Frenchman has four goals and four assists since Mourinho left. He only has seven goals and seven assists for the season, so it suggests a sharp increase in form.

However, it’s not just Pogba who has had a run of good form under the new manager. Teammate Marcus Rashford has also benefited in the change of manager and change in style. The striker has four goals in the six games Solskjaer has been in charge. His change in form will please Gareth Southgate, as Rashford is a regular for England.

It is not just Pogba and Rashford that have benefited though. Romelu Lukaku has suffered a poor run of form for the majority of the season. The Belgian now has three goals in his last four games. He is certainly back in contention to lead the line for United. Again, his change in form may be due to the change in manager and style of play.

Toughest Tests are Still to Come

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer definitely benefited from the timing of Jose Mourinho’s sacking. His first five games were all games they should be winning. While his start is one of the best in the history of Manchester United managers, the toughest tests are still to come.

After today’s game against Tottenham, United’s next challenge comes against Arsenal in the FA Cup. A cup run may be United’s saving grace to the season as they could struggle to get into the European places.

The Champions League starting again will also prove a test for the Norwegian and United. Their Round of 16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain comes in between games against Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City. Fixtures against Crystal Palace and Southampton also feature in this difficult run.

If Manchester United come through this difficult period of fixtures successfully, he should be trusted to take on the job full time.

