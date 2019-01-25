MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 30: Eric Bailly of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford on December 30, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

Manchester United have turned down Arsenal’s approach for Eric Bailly, according to reports in the Daily Mail.

Unai Emery’s side are going through an injury crisis at the moment and are in desperate need of reinforcements. However, they are also unable to spend any money during the current transfer window. This has forced them into a very tight spot and means they will only be able to sign players on loan, like Eric Bailly, if they are to bring anyone in.

According to the Daily Mail, Bailly was on their list of candidates to bring in on loan. The Ivorian has been at Manchester United for nearly three years now and has less than 18 months left to run on his current deal. However, there hasn’t been much talk of a contract extension in the works, and it has aroused a fair share of speculation as a result.

The Gunners have been keeping an eye on developments, and genuinely considered the possibility of signing him from their rivals. Emery reportedly eyed a loan deal with the possibility of making it permanent in the summer. United were never going to budge though. Bailly is still only 24 and undoubtedly has his best years well ahead of him.

Despite his obvious flaws that reveal themselves every so often, the defender has displayed his immense potential on numerous occasions. Bailly is seen as the future of United’s defence alongside Victor Lindelof. It seems ridiculous to think that the club would sanction a move for him, especially to a rival. After falling on former boss Jose Mourinho’s bad side, Bailly himself is eager to kick-start his United career again.

The fact that they even considered a move for Bailly is a telling sign of how desperate Arsenal are at the moment. The club are currently extremely short on funds, and this has majorly affected their business. Club owner Stan Kroenke has not put a single dime into the club since his takeover. Hence, the club are forced to rely on their income through club operations when signing players.

The fact that they have failed to secure a spot in the Champions League for two years now has undoubtedly hindered their transfer business yet again. There is nothing that the fans can do, though, except hope that their owner decides to leave the club too.

