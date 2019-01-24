MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JANUARY 19: Juan Mata of Man Utd during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on January 19, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images)

Welcome to the latest edition of Football Transfer News. Today, we bring you updates on Juan Mata, Idrissa Gueye and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Arsenal Interest in Juan Mata

Arsenal are one of a number of clubs looking to sign Juan Mata. The Spanish midfielder has struggled for form this season, with just two goals and two assists so far in the league. The Gunners may choose to wait until the summer as he is out of contract at the end of the season.

However, they face stern competition for his signature. Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are also interested.

It would be a chance for Mata to join up with Unai Emery again. Emery was his manager during his time at Valencia.

Gueye to Join PSG?

PSG are reportedly interested in Everton midfielder Idrisssa Gueye. He has been identified as a possible replacement for Adrien Rabiot as he looks set to leave the French champions.

Gueye has become a central part of Everton’s midfield. As a result, the Toffees are reluctant to sell and have valued him at £40 million.

However, Everton manager Marco Silva says no bids have been received for the midfielder.

A New Club Interested in Hudson-Odoi?

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been linked with Bayern Munich for the majority of the transfer window. However, Liverpool are now also linked with the winger. This is according to German newspaper Bild.

Hudson-Odoi is looking for a move away from Stamford Bridge aas he is not getting first team opportunities at Chelsea. He may also be influenced by the success of Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson in the Bundesliga. However, Chelsea are desperate to keep him and are rumoured to have offered him £85,000 a week to stay.

He has impressed when giving the opportunity this season. This is despite having one goal so far this season.

