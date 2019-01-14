LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – JANUARY 13: Idrissa Gueye of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park on January 13, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Baylis – AMA/Getty Images)

Today’s edition of Football Transfer News looks at the latest in Chelsea’s pursuit of Nathan Ake. There is also an update on the future of Callum Wilson and Alvaro Morata, as well as Idrissa Gana Gueye and Tanguy Ndombele.

Gueye Wanted by Paris Saint-Germain

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are keen on Everton star Idrissa Gana Gueye as a replacement for the departing Adrien Rabiot. Gueye is one of Everton’s most important players and are reluctant to sell in January. However, if Gueye requests a transfer, the Toffees will not stand in his way, but they will demand £40 million to part with his services.

Everton have lined up Lyon’s Tanguy Ndombele as a replacement but with Manchester City already seeing a £45 million bid rejected this month, Ndombele would likely to cost Everton a club-record fee.

Chelsea Planning Bournemouth Raid

Reports suggest that Chelsea are eyeing a double move for Bournemouth pair Nathan Ake and Callum Wilson. However, they will face competition for both.

Ake, 23, joined Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth from the Blues in 2017 for a club record £20 million. He has since made 59 appearances and demonstrated his high-level ability. Chelsea are now considering activating a £40 million buy back clause. This is largely due to the growing concerns that David Luiz will leave the club on a free transfer in the summer.

Luiz is expected to sign a pre-contract agreement with Benfica, despite an extension offer by Chelsea. Manchester United and City are both also keen Ake. With the Dutchman leaving Chelsea due to lack of first team opportunities, a move to Manchester could be preferable.

Maurizio Sarri is also keen to bring striker Callum Wilson to Stamford Bridge. Wilson had been linked with West Ham, but with Alvaro Morata continuing to struggle, Chelsea are keen to bring in reinforcements. Gonzalo Higuain remains the club’s preferred option, but Wilson is being eyed up as an alternative. With a £75 million price tag placed on Wilson, Chelsea will need to move Morata on prior to a move.

Morata to Barcelona?

Alvaro Morata’s ongoing struggles at Chelsea have left him available for a transfer. Morata would prefer a move to Spain, with interest from Atletico Madrid and Sevilla. Chelsea are unlikely to recoup the £70 million fee they paid for the Spaniard, but will be keen to move Morata on to free up funds. He was was left out of Chelsea’s squad last weekend and has only five league goals this season.

The strongest interest in Morata comes from Barcelona, who have recently sold Munir El Haddadi. Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde said this week that his side were in the market for a striker and called Morata a “great player”. Tottenham’s Fernando Llorente is also on their list of targets.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on