Marcus Rashford scored the only goal as Manchester United defeated Tottenham 1-0 at Wembley Stadium. In the first half, the ball moved from one end of the pitch to the other at an astonishing speed. In the second half, Tottenham attacked relentlessly, but couldn’t capitalize on their chances. Ultimately, David de Gea and Ander Herrera were the difference in this tight Premier League match.

De Gea made 11 saves over the course of 95 minutes. Often, these saves were made with his feet at the expense of Harry Kane and Dele Alli. Most notably, he denied Toby Alderweireld by reacting instinctively and adjusting his left foot in time. While de Gea’s distribution of the ball could be improved, his shot-stopping abilities are second to none. Further, he always stays focused throughout a match. This was especially important against Tottenham because of the speed at which the players move the ball.

Manchester United started the match with Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba in the middle of the pitch. Of the three, Matic generally stays back the furthest. Today, Herrera had this responsibility. While in this deeper position, the Spaniard always sensed if a Tottenham player was about to close him down. In these moments, he calmly distributed the ball to Pogba or Jesse Lingard. Additionally, he made acrobatic clearances in the Manchester United penalty area. Ultimately, Herrera almost left the pitch because of a muscle cramp. This was a sign of his effort and determination.

Some of the Tottenham players will wonder how they haven’t earned a point. Dele Alli, in particular, displayed some wonderful skills. For example, he flicked the ball with his heel into the path of Christian Eriksen to create a chance. He also plucked passes out of the air to create chances for himself. Players like Dele Alli and Harry Kane made this a competitive match.

Manchester United will play Brighton & Hove Albion at home in the next round of Premier League fixtures. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will believe that he can earn a seventh straight win. Then, his side will travel to London to face Arsenal in the FA Cup. In order to advance, Manchester United must continue to play with intensity and desire.

