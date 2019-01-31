MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JANUARY 31: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Anthony Martial of Manchester United poses with Caretaker Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after signing an extension to his contract at Aon Training Complex on January 31, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Man Utd via Getty Images)

On deadline day, Anthony Martial has signed a new contract with the Red Devils that will keep him at the club until June 2024. Since signing in 2015, the Frenchman failed to cement his place in the first team. However, under Ole Gunnar Solskjær he could find himself on the team sheet more often.

Upon arrival, there was a lot of hype around Martial, the most expensive teenager at the time, however, he has failed to provide consistency. Under Mourinho, it is unlikely that Martial would’ve committed his future to Man United, but Solskjær’s mentality seems to have sealed the deal for the forward.

The new deal could allow Martial to develop into a club legend and make a name for himself in Manchester. With the revival of Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard, the three youngsters could begin to form a lethal front three.

Martial’s inconsistencies last year, forced him to miss out on the World Cup this summer, but, if he is able to maintain his current form and secure a spot in Ole’s first eleven, there is no doubt he will be a top contender for a spot on the plane to Qatar in 2022.

It is evident that caretaker manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is happy about Martial’s new contract and sees great potential in the twenty-three-year-old. He stated:

“Anthony is one of those naturally gifted players that any coach would love to work with. For a young man, he has a good footballing brain which, when coupled with his exceptional talent, makes for a player with an exciting future ahead of him. This is the perfect club for Anthony to progress his development as a top-class forward and we are all delighted he has signed a long-term deal.”

Having not been able to bring in any new additions during this transfer window, Manchester United fans will be very happy to see good contract management from the board, having seen the repercussions from around World Football.

