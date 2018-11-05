MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 28: Romelu Lukaku of Manchester United reacts after a miss during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton FC at Old Trafford on October 28, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Romelu Lukaku has not scored in the Premier League since the 15th of September. His increase in muscle mass and his lack of confidence explain this dip in form.

Speed and Power

At his best, Lukaku uses a combination of agility and strength against his opponents. That is, he can shrug off opponents and leave them trailing in his wake. However, this season, the Belgian has sacrificed speed for power.

His increase in muscle mass slows him down, and he has become a clumsy player. At the moment, the ball bounces two yards away when he makes contact with it. However, once Lukaku decreases his muscle mass or adapts to his new body, he will be firing on all cylinders again.

Missing Easy Chances

When Manchester United lost to West Ham United earlier this season, Lukaku missed a free header in the penalty area. Then, against Everton, he missed a free header as well. These moments have eroded the Belgian’s confidence.

Sometimes, a lucky deflection or a goalkeeping error can act as a foundation for building confidence. Perhaps he needs a chance where he doesn’t have time to think and he must act instinctively.

However, Manchester United are in a key part of the season and Lukaku needs to create his own luck as well.

Upcoming Matches

Manchester United have matches against Juventus and Manchester City in the next few weeks. These are among the toughest teams in Europe. Romelu Lukaku can use these matches as an opportunity to build his confidence.

He can regain the trust of Manchester United fans and Jose Mourinho by scoring an important goal in an important moment. He can remind the football community that he’s an elite striker that can change matches in an instant.

After all, this is Belgium’s all-time leading goal scorer and someone with 105 Premier League goals to his name.

