Jose Mourinho emerged as a frustrated figure as his side were held to a stalemate against Valencia in the Champions League. The Manchester United boss has been under the microscope this week and a win would have helped to silence the critics. Instead, The Red Devils are now winless in four and tensions continue to grow at Old Trafford.

After weeks of reshuffling and tactical experimentation, an identifiable winning formula is still nowhere in sight. Although things picked up late in the second half, Neto was largely untroubled throughout the game.

Marcelino seemingly aimed to frustrate United on their own patch as he fielded a side packed with physicality. Mourinho’s side, despite looking the more threatening going forward, still lacked conviction and failed to unlock a stubborn Valencia defence.

Is Mourinho’s Time Running Out?

This performance certainly hasn’t alleviated the doom and gloom that pervades Old Trafford. Mourinho, rather, is slowly running out of ideas and his third year at the helm continues to be a disappointing one.

Shaking his players’ hands before the game and joking with Valencia midfielder Goncalo Guedes doesn’t disguise the glaring issues. The consensus is that this performance isn’t the straw that breaks the camel’s back, but it doesn’t help Mourinho’s cause.

Across the ninety minutes, there was not a wealth of chances. Guedes was arguably the most lively player, but he never troubled David De Gea in the United goal. None of Mourinho’s players were able to spare his blushes and couldn’t break down a dogged and experienced Valencia back line.

United in Need of Urgent Reform

Ultimately there wasn’t much to shout about with regards to Manchester United’s overall performance. To escape the unimaginative, passive and tentative nature of their performances at present, Mourinho must ring the changes.

That said, it isn’t for a want of trying, it’s just that nothing seems to be working. Undeniably changes are essential: be it personnel, formation or attitude, or indeed a combination of the three. The real task, however, will be dissipating the toxic atmosphere that surrounds the club, which arguably originates with the manager.

Gone is the belief, the glory. Manchester United, as tonight’s performance shows, are no longer feared. The chorus of boos at full time epitomise how the fans feel at present and act as an indictment against their side’s lacklustre displays.

What Now For Mourinho?

Although they remain second in the group and will most likely qualify to the knock-out stages, Mourinho’s position is still in serious doubt. A side of Manchester United’s status should have outclassed a struggling side like Valencia, but they lacked bite.

Jose Mourinho shall remain under the cosh for quite some time unless he can veer his side away from catastrophe – and fast. Tensions, particularly with players such as Paul Pogba, remain an unresolved issue that will only further the divisiveness.

Until Mourinho can electrify his side and project a united front to the world, only then might his side return to their former glory. Otherwise, this desperately poor and unpredictable spell will continue to irk Manchester United fans whose collective patience is unsurprisingly wearing very thin.

