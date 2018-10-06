MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 06: Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on October 6, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Up to this moment, there are only speculations whether Manchester United’s manager is going to be sacked soon. Football fans around the world are still wondering if the rumours are right and we expect an official decision later this week.

Disappointment

The Red Devils’ manager has so far failed to impress the fans and supporters. Man United are currently 10th in the Premier League table.

Another disappointment for the team is their early knock from the FA Cup in the 3rd round against Championship team- Derby last week. The team’s bad form continued in Europe as Manchester United drew with Valencia at home in the Champions League group stages.

Michael Carrick to Take Over?

Numerous reports on Friday suggested that Jose Mourinho would lose his job regardless of the team’s result this game week. After Manchester United went down by two goals against Newcastle at Old Trafford, many thought it would be his last for the club.

However, Mourinho again worked his magic to salvage three points. Is this to be a temporary respite from a sacking or a catalyst for turning around the club’s fortunes?

There are many people ready for the position, but nothing is certain. It is suggested that Michael Carrick is going to take over as United’s boss on a temporary basis.

The Board

The board hasn’t yet lost hope in ”the special one” and is backing the current manager. Reports say the United board has met with his representatives on Friday, who reassured that Jose would not lose his job as the team’s manager.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville also believes that Mourinho just needs more time to bring the club to winning ways.

Mourinho’s Compensation

Another minus for United if Jose Mourinho officially loses his job as the team’s manager is that he would be due a giant compensation package.

The Portuguese currently earns about £15m a year as United’s boss and the staggering amount it would cost the club to fire him will be between £12m and £20m.

