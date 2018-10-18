MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 6: Matt Ritchie of Newcastle United (11) controls the ball whilst Luke Shaw of Manchester United (23) looks to intercept the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on October 6, 2018, in Manchester, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Luke Shaw has agreed a new contract with Manchester United. He has played for the club since 2014, transferring from Southampton FC. Luke Shaw’s new contract will keep him at the club until 2023.

The biggest issue to plague Shaw’s career thus far has been his injuries. He broke his leg in September 2015 and has since struggled with various other niggles on the way back.

The broken leg itself was a terrible, terrible moment for the player. He has spoken of how he almost lost his leg with the double fracture.

In that moment, football was a world away and instead he just a mere human being wishing to be able to walk again. For a while, it was seemingly as if he may never reach the kind of form he was destined to achieve.

On his way to recovery, he opened up over ‘fat shaming’ that occurred for his purported weight issues. He posits “People can say I’m fat but I know my own body,” explaining that he “always look[s] big because…[he’s] bigger built – I’ve got that Wayne Rooney type of body.”

Fat or not, Shaw’s body composition definitely does not resemble any kind of couch potato. He is now taking the steps on the way to becoming a flying fullback once more.

However, he has managed to get his fitness levels back up, and despite still being prone to picking up knocks and a concussion, he seems to have a clean bill of health.

This is such a basic thing, to be able to actually last 90 minutes. Nevertheless, Luke Shaw’s new contract is a big deal and allows him to reignite his career once more.

During his time out, faith has seemingly been kept in Shaw. After all, the club now hands him a new five-year contract. Mourinho cuts a controversial figure to say the least at United.

Indeed, he has clashed with Shaw in the past. It often revolves around unfair, harsh criticism that the manager levels upon his player. At one point, it was likely that Shaw would be stepping away from the club with this manager at the helm.

This contract comes a time where Mourinho is under huge flak. In this light, Shaw may well be signing this bumper contract for the man that will imminently end up in the hot seat.

It is not only Manchester United that has been supporting Shaw. Southgate and England have too. His recent performances earned him the first call-up to the England squad in 18 months.

Unfortunately, this is when he picked up his head injury. But, with no major impact, he will be able to carry on for England. During the UEFA Nations League matches, he did not feature.

Perhaps Southgate was keen to test out the younger players such as Ben Chilwell. In truth, Chilwell had two impressive performances despite some complacency. Thus, Shaw has an uphill task to get back into the England side.

He will have to battle past not just the upcoming young players but also the likes of Danny Rose.

