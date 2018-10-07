MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 06: Juan Mata of Manchester United celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on October 6, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Manchester United conceded two goals within the first ten minutes of the match against Newcastle United. However, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez found the net in the final 20 minutes to give United an astounding 3-2 victory at Old Trafford and potentially keep Jose Mourinho in his job.

Manchester United played poorly the first hour of the match. Ashley Young, in particular, made some horrendous errors. For the first Newcastle goal, he allowed Jonjo Shelvey to move centrally instead of ushering him out wide. For the second Magpies goal, Young couldn’t cope with Yoshinori Muto’s excellent spin at the top of the penalty area.

However, other players such as Marcus Rashford and Nemanja Matic failed to show their quality as well. Rashford often passed the ball straight to Newcastle’s midfielders and he missed a glorious opportunity by heading the ball past Martin Dubravka’s right post. Similarly, Matic, often the most reliable player for United, looked uncertain when in possession of the ball. In fact, David De Gea bailed his teammates out by saving Jonjo Shelvey’s effort from distance.

Juan Mata Magic

Mimicking David De Gea’s composure, Juan Mata curled a fine effort over the Newcastle United wall and into the goal. The crowd roared, Jose Mourinho punched the air and the players believed in themselves. In a flash, Anthony Martial equalized for Manchester United and Alexis Sanchez planted a winner into the net in the 90th minute from a wonderful cross.

Fans will be delighted with the passion and fight from the players. However, the uncertainty remains tangible at Old Trafford. Why did the players fail to play with intensity and desire for an hour? Have Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba repaired their relationship? Can Manchester United’s defence cope with other teams in the Premier League?

Jose Mourinho

Still, the manner of the victory might have, for the moment, saved Jose Mourinho his job. Somehow, Mourinho finds a way to dig out a result when he’s walking a tightrope. This victory over Newcastle stirred memories of Manchester United’s comeback last season against Manchester City.

Still, Manchester United have little time to enjoy the victory. United will play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and Juventus at Old Trafford in the next few weeks. A defeat in either of these matches will heap pressure on the players, Ed Woodward, the owners, and Jose Mourinho in particular.

Main Photo

