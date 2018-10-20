MADRID, SPAIN – OCTOBER 20: Marco Asensio of Real Madrid reacts during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Levante UD at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 20, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Today’s EPL Football Transfer News looks at the latest news and rumours, including the latest on Marco Asensio, who is reportedly set to be allowed to leave Real Madrid. FTN, brought to you by Last Word on Football, also looks at Andreas Christensen, who could be about to ask to leave Chelsea in January. Plus, is Anthony Martial still intent on leaving Manchester United? And, Manchester City appear to be the latest club who want Ajax’s Frenkie De Jong.

Madrid Willing to Sell Asensio

Reports in Spain are suggesting that Real Madrid are prepared to cash in on Marco Asensio. This has put several Premier League clubs on high alert as well as other top clubs across Europe. Madrid are understood to be willing to sell but only if a £100 million price tag is met.

Asensio is regarded as one of the best talents in Spain; however, the 22-year-old has struggled for form this season. Clubs including Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with the young star for some time. One stumbling block for anyone wanting to sign Asensio, who has a contract in Madrid until 2023. is that he sees his future with Real.

Christensen Frustrated at Chelsea

Chelsea’s Danish defender, Andreas Christensen, could ask to leave Stamford Bridge unless he gets more game time. The 22-year-old is rated highly at Chelsea but is currently behind David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger for a place in central defence.

Christensen’s preferred option would be to stay but will seek a permanent move if he can not break into the first-team. If he were to leave then Chelsea are unlikely to let him move on the cheap; however, there would be several top clubs who would be interested in signing him, should he become available.

Martial to Leave United?

Anthony Martial is still seemingly intent on leaving Manchester United. The Red Devils were confident he would agree a new deal but, even though he scored in United’s draw at Chelsea, an extended stay is in doubt.

Manager Jose Mourinho is understood to not agree with others at United over the player’s ability. Mourinho reportedly wanted to cash in during the summer but this was blocked. The 22-year-old was chased by a host of clubs and they could try to sign him again if contract talks break down.

City Latest Club Chasing De Jong

Manchester City have become the latest club to monitor Ajax’s Frenkie De Jong. The 21-year-old midfielder is valued at around £70 million and has been compared Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets. The Catalan club have also been linked to his signature.

City have reportedly placed De Jong as their number one target. However, it is understood that they will wait until next summer to make their move. De Jong is regarded as one of Europe’s hottest prospects. Competition for the player is expected to be high and City may need to monitor other players in case they miss out.

