MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 01: Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United looks on during a press conference ahead of their Group H match against Valencia in UEFA Champions League at Aon Training Complex on October 1, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Valencia travel to Old Trafford on Tuesday night in what could be a good time to face Manchester United. However, the Champions League could prove to be a welcome distraction for Mourinho and United. The Red Devils are currently without a win in their last three games. After their 3-1 defeat to West Ham on Saturday, the pressure is certainly building on Mourinho.

However, the Champions League could be a good distraction. They were impressive against Swiss outfit BSC Young Boys, triumphing 3-0. Rumours of a feud between Paul Pogba and Mourinho did not show as the Frenchman bagged two goals. A win here and United will put themselves in good precedent to qualify for the knockouts.

Manchester United’s form in the Champions League may be what keeps Mourinho in his job. Although it appears unrealistic, the Champions League alongside the FA Cup may be their only real chance of a trophy. Mourinho should take the tournament seriously. However, if the rift in the squad appears true, it may not transpire.

Valencia are beatable too. Their 2-0 defeat to Juventus may not look bad, but Juventus were down to 10 men for a long period of the game. Valencia should have capitalised, but two quick goals for the Italians won them the game. In contrast, United won their opening game 3-0 in Switzerland. The Spaniards won’t make it an easy game, but United can triumph at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

Current Form

Manchester United are currently without a win in three games. A draw against Wolves was followed by defeats to Derby and West Ham. The pressure is certainly building on Mourinho after this set of results. He has certainly changed the United mantra of ‘attack, attack’ attack’ and opted for his defensive tactics. However, it is not working as the United defence is currently out of form.

Valencia are currently in a similar position to United. Sitting in 14th position, they currently have just one win from seven games. They are La Liga’s draw specialist, however, with five draws this season. It is certainly poor form with the squad available. A continuation of this form may season Marcelino lose his job.

Team News

There are no notable absences for United. Antonio Valencia and Marcus Rashford could return to the side. The former is more likely to regain his right-back spot.

Valencia also have no new injury concerns. They should have a full-strength squad to travel to England with. Michy Batshuayi is likely to start up front for the Spaniards.

Prediction

It is likely to be a cagey game, as United are yet to win at home this season. A draw would appear most likely, but a United win would boost the squad confidence.

