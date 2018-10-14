UDINE, ITALY – OCTOBER 06: Massimiliano Allegri head coach of Juventus looks on during the Serie A match between Udinese and Juventus at Stadio Friuli on October 6, 2018 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho’s job at Manchester United is still under scrutiny. Even after a remarkable comeback against Newcastle, the coach lacks consistency and could leave soon. Zinedine Zidane seemed to be the first one in line for the job, but there is a new name on the list.

According to Calcio Mercato, Italian coach Massimiliano Allegri could take the reign at United. The Red Devils have already contacted his entourage. They inquired about his availability and the answer from the 51-year-old was positive. He is interested in the opportunity, but it will be hard to lure him away from Turin.

The former AC Milan coach is committed to his job and is happy in Italy. He’s ambitious to win a Champions League and is willing to stay until he does. The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo excited Allegri as this put him a step forward toward his goal.

Manchester United have lost three out of eight league games. They have conceded 14 goals and sit at 8th place in the Premier League. Mourinho’s sacking could take place as early as December if results continue to slump. The board is looking for someone who can lead them up back to their glory days.

The club hasn’t been the same since Sir Alex Fergusen’s departure. The right manager hasn’t been found which has caused United’s fall from the top. Allegri would be a perfect choice. He is known to quickly implement tactics that bring great results. He could get the best out of players and unlock their potential.

As the current boss is falling out with his players and is failing to get results, the risk should be taken. Getting rid of him would be a wise decision, it could get the team back on track. Allegri could surely help the team, he dominated in Italy and will continue to do so in England.

