Wolverhampton Wanderers will be looking to continue their good run of results when they travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United. The Red Devils and Wolves sit eighth and ninth in the Premier League with both sides looking to make it three consecutive wins the league.

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho seems to have turned around Manchester United’s fortunes since the embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Tottenham. Since that result, Jose Mourinho’s side have won their last three games in all competitions including a 3-0 win in the Champions League against Swiss side Young Boys.

With Jose Mourinho playing a full strength side in their midweek victory away at Young Boys, they will be hoping fatigue or tiredness doesn’t become an issue against Wolves.

United will have to pay close attention to the energy their opponents have, especially in the form of Adama Traore.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves’ season is off to a terrific start, only tasting defeat once this season. Nuno Espirito Santo and his side have won a lot of praise from pundits of late for the way his side have played in the Premier League. Already getting a positive result against one Manchester side this season.

Manchester United have looked shaky in defence at times this season. Wolves dominated Burnley last time out having 30 shots at goal they will be hoping for the same again this game except to be more clinical at finishing.

Three Key Battles

Luke Shaw v Raul Jimenez

With Luke Shaw rediscovering the kind of form that earned him a move to Old Trafford he has been a key player in Manchester United’s side. He is securing his position in United’s first team and finding himself back in the England squad.

Shaw comes up against Wolves’ top scorer Raul Jimenez who has two goals in his first five games. He is already establishing himself as a fan favourite with many thinking he’ll play a big part in any success this season.

Paul Pogba v Ruben Neves

Both of these players have been key to how the sides play their kind of football. Paul Pogba has scored two goals and touched the ball a total of 425 times with a pass success rate of 81% from 325 successful passes.

Since joining from FC Porto last summer, Ruben Neves has been a constant performer for his side. He has 421 touches with 343 successful passes and a pass success rate of 84% and scored one goal this season.

Romelu Lukaku v Ryan Bennett

Romelu Lukaku is the Red Devils’ top scorer this season, scoring four goals from five games. His big presence being something defenders have struggled to deal with.

Coming up against him is the in-form defender Ryan Bennett, who seeks a third clean sheet of the season for Wolverhampton.

Did You Know?

Wolves’ last win at Old Trafford came 38 years ago on the 9th February 1980 when Mel Eves scored the only goal of the game.

Wolves have won their last two Premier League matches, both by a 1-0 scoreline. They have not won three in a row in the top-flight since March 1980.

United are looking to avoid consecutive home defeats in the Premier League for the first time since March 2014, while manager Jose Mourinho has never suffered back-to-back home league defeats in his managerial career.

Team News

With no new injury concerns, Nuno is set to name the same line-up for a sixth Premier League game in a row. Meaning there will be no place on the bench for loanee Leander Dendoncker.

Predicted Line-ups

Manchester United (4-3-3): De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Pogba, Fellaini, Fred, Lingard, Lukaku, Sanchez.

Wolverhampton Wanderers (3-4-3): Patricio, Bennett, Coady, Boly, Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny, Costa, Jimenez, Jota.

Prediction

After a shaky start to the season, United look to have turned it around of late. With Wolves only tasting defeat once this season and confidence being high it will be a fast-paced game.

Manchester United 1-1 Wolves

