Welcome back to Football Transfer News by Last Word On Football. Today we delve deeper into reports around Benjamin Pavard, Eden Hazard, Paul Pogba and Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain.

Pavard’s World Cup Earns Him a Transfer

French full-back Benjamin Pavard has been one of the breakout stars of this World Cup. The right-back has been a key part of the French side and has played in all their games so far. In a matter of hours, the 22-year-old could be a World Cup winner, which will surely boost his price significantly.

His standout performances in Russia have caught the eyes of Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich and Manchester United. A move to the Premier League could be worthwhile for the youngster as it is unlikely he will take the spot of Joshua Kimmich at the German club. A fee for Pavard is undecided at the moment but a move away from VfB Stuttgart is likely.

Chelsea Have a Hazard Ahead

Belgian winger Eden Hazard has been heavily linked with a move away from London after the Blues had a very underwhelming season. Hazard was a standout performer in the World Cup, earning four Man of the Match award, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

With Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid, Hazard could very well be his replacement. Chelsea have made two big signings this week already, with new manager Maurizio Sarri and Jorginho. With the new manager wanting funds to revamp the current Chelsea side, Hazard’s departure may be needed to fund new additions.

Pogba Not Destined for Manchester United

The talk of two summers ago was #PogBack. However, Pogba may not be destined to become the local legend that he was expected to be. After two sub-par seasons with United, he could be set for a move abroad this summer.

Pogba has always shone in the French side and the 2018 World Cup has been no exception for that. Agent Mino Raiola has reportedly spoken to the midfielder about a move to Barcelona, however, earlier in the window, reports were flying around about a return to Juventus or a new challenge in France with PSG.

Higuain Set For England

Gonzalo Higuain’s time at Juventus could be up as five-time Balon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has joined the Old Lady. The Argentine striker is in high demand, and Chelsea are favourites to sign Higuain.

A reported swap deal with Morata was rejected and Juventus are demanding cash for the 30-year-old. Chelsea struggled up front last year, and the addition of Higuain will surely solve that issue, as his experience and talent are second to none. A fee of over £100 million is likely to be sufficient for the Argentine forward.

