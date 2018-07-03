KAZAN, RUSSIA – JUNE 30: N’Golo Kante of France in action during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between France and Argentina at Kazan Arena on June 30, 2018 in Kazan, Russia. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

In today’s edition of Football Transfer News, brought to you by Last Word on Football, we take a closer look at Lee Grant’s shock move to Manchester United, Chrisitan Pavon’s potential arrival in England, Darmian’s departure, and, lastly, Chelsea star N’Golo Kante’s potential move to Barcelona.

Grant to Manchester Nearing Completion

Perhaps one of the most unexpected signings Manchester United fans could have thought of, Lee Grant is set to make a move to Manchester later this week. With Stoke relegated to the Championship, Grant comes for a measly sum of £1.5m. United manager Jose Mourinho has made it very clear that he will be United’s third choice keeper behind David de Gea and Sergio Romero.

Arsenal Looking at Christian Pavon

Reports claim that Arsenal have made a bid of £27m for Argentine winger Christian Pavon. To the shock of many, Pavon was a starter in Argentina’s World Cup squad. Whilst Argentina failed to reach the quarter-finals, Pavon did gain the attention of many clubs. Despite the bid from the Gunners, Boca Juniors seem to be in no rush to let the 22-year-old go. The addition of Pavon would be Arsenal’s fourth signing of the summer after Stephan Lichtsteiner, Bernd Leno and Sokratis.

Darmian Heading Home to Italy

Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian looks like he too could be on his way out of Old Trafford this summer. Darmian failed to impress in the Premier League, however, three Italian giants, Inter Milan, Juventus and Napoli have all displayed a keen interest in him. Although he has one more year left on his contract, a move back to Italy is looking likely.

N’Golo Kante to Barca?

After a very impressive display at the World Cup so far, N’Golo Kante has got continued interest from some of the biggest European clubs. Kante signed for Chelsea two years ago but could leave Stamford Bridge this summer. Catalan giants Barcelona are the latest team to join the race for Kante. Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are all in the discussion as well. As Kante continues to impress in Russia, his price tag will be going through the roof. Chelsea are still reluctant to lose the midfielder, however, and if they do sell him the fee is expected to be well over £80m.

