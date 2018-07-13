MOSCOW, RUSSIA – JULY 11: Harry Maguire of England applauds the fans following his sides defeat in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Semi Final match between England and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 11, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

In today’s edition of Football Transfer News, by Last Word on Football, we take a closer look at Chelsea duo N’Golo Kante and Willian’s potential moves away from London. Also, reports suggest that Manchester United have added Harry Maguire to their transfer wish list, whilst Manchester City’s Oleksander Zinchenko could be waving goodbye to the Etihad this summer.

Barca Join Kante Race

After two phenomenal seasons in the Premier League and an outstanding World Cup, French midfielder N’Golo Kante is at the top of many clubs’ summer wish lists.

With interest coming from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the window, Barcelona are the latest super-team who are interested in him. Whilst Chelsea are trying desperately to bring Maurizio Sarri to Stamford Bridge, much of their attention will now be divided in an attempt to keep hold of Kante.

Reports suggest Chelsea are lining up a mega contract worth £200,000 a week. However, Spanish giants Barcelona have set their eyes on the Frenchmen and it is rumoured that they are willing to include Andre Gomes and cash for Kante.

Harry Maguire Wanted

Harry Maguire, one of England’s best players in their World Cup campaign, is now wanted by Manchester United. The centre-back was a key part of Leicester City’s back line last season, playing every single minute in the league.

Maguire signed for Leicester last year for a measly £17 million. If United want to bring him to Old Trafford, reports suggest a bid of at least £50 million is needed. His outstanding World Cup performances have skyrocketed his valuation and if other English clubs make Maguire a target, his price tag could reach up to £70 million. Another excellent piece of business by Leicester City.

Willian to Leave Chelsea

Willian has been one of Manchester United’s main targets this summer. However, Barcelona have launched a second bid of £60 million in an attempt to bring the Brazilian to Spain. Willian has been wanted by several different clubs and his quality performances in the World Cup have only made clubs keener.

Initially, a reunion with Jose Mourinho in Manchester seemed inevitable, however with the interest of more clubs, his hopes of staying in the Premier League are looking dimmer.

Zinchenko Out

Newly promoted sides Fulham and Wolves are currently in a bidding war for Manchester City youngster Oleksandr Zinchenko. Fulham recently completed the signing of defensive midfielder Jean Michael Seri and are looking to bolster their squad with Zinchenko.

Wolves have already placed a series of bids, however, Fulham are current front-runners after launching a £16 million bid. The left-back was used as a squad player for City last season, however, could be a starter in the current Fulham side.

