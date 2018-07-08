SAMARA, RUSSIA – JULY 02: Hirving Lozano of Mexico reacts during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico at Samara Arena on July 2, 2018 in Samara, Russia. (Photo by Lukasz Laskowski/PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images)

Today’s edition of Football Transfer News, by Last Word On Football, looks at Manchester United’s interest in Hirving Lozano as a replacement for Anthony Martial, as well as Liverpool’s pursuit to bring Nabil Fekir and Marco Asensio to Anfield.

Mexican Maestro Lozano Set for a Move to England

After a phenomenal World Cup with Mexico, winger Hirving Lozano has caught the attention of English giants Manchester United. Reports suggest that United are lining up a bid of £35.4 million. The forward for PSV would slot straight into Manchester United’s first team as they are desperately missing a natural right winger to fit in with their wide formation. Lozano has attracted the attention of several big sides and is likely to move away this summer.

Martial to Leave Manchester

A lack of game time under Jose Mourinho has led to winger Anthony Martial wanting a move away from United. The 22-year-old signed for United as the most expensive teenager ever, at a hefty price tag of £50 million. The Frenchmen was excluded from the French World Cup squad this summer, which could be a reason for the delay for his move. Current front runners are Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who are very keen on bringing Martial to North London.

Fekir to Stay at Lyon?

Nabil Fekir had been heavily linked with a move to Anfield this summer, however, after a failed medical, the deal with Liverpool fell through. Despite the interest from other clubs, Lyon’s president is confident that the versatile forward will remain in France with Lyon. A late deadline day deal may be the only thing that could lure Fekir away, but clubs interested will be looking at over £50 million.

Liverpool Eye Up Asensio.

Marco Asensio was a key figure in Real Madrid’s historic Champions League win and the youngster is now wanted by English side Liverpool. The 22-year-old earned worldwide recognition after an excellent season in Spain. However, with reports suggesting that Ronaldo could leave this summer, the coming years could allow Asensio to shape his own legacy.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on