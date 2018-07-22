SAMARA, RUSSIA – JULY 07: Harry Maguire of England celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Quarter Final match between Sweden and England at Samara Arena on July 7, 2018 in Samara, Russia. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Welcome back to Football Transfer News, brought to you by Last Word On Football. In this edition, we look at the latest developments on Harry Maguire’s potential move, another new keeper possibly making his way to Arsenal, a shock loan for Olivier Giroud and whether it could be the end of the road for John Terry.

United Making Way For Maguire

Harry Maguire’s valuation has shot up after an incredible World Cup with England. The Sheffield-born defender has only spent one season with current club Leicester, but Mail Online are reporting that Jose Mourinho is prepared to offload one of Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Eric Bailly at Manchester United in order to make a £65 million offer for Maguire.

It would be the move of a lifetime for Maguire, who has spent most of his career so far in the Football League. In return, United would be getting a young, established, powerful centre-back. The price-tag isn’t turning too many heads, either, after his solid World Cup display.

Another Keeper For Arsenal

The overhaul at Arsenal looks set to be continuing, with reports that the club are in advanced talks with Borussia Monchengladbach for goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

The Gunners sealed a £19 million deal for Bernd Leno only last month, but with both Petr Cech and David Ospina looking likely to leave the Emirates, new boss Unai Emery is keen to make sure there is sufficient cover in the goalkeeping department.

The move would see Sommer link up with Switzerland teammate Stephan Lichsteiner, who was Arsenal’s first signing of the window.

End of the Road For Terry

After spending a year in the Championship with Aston Villa following his departure from Chelsea, former England centre-back John Terry looks set to retire from football.

Terry has made over 500 appearances in his career and scored just shy of a half-century of goals. Add to this almost 80 international appearances and it’s clear to see that Terry had a glistening career.

His next move is likely to be into punditry, with Sky keen to have him on board after Thierry Henry left them to focus on becoming a manager.

Stamford Stay Cut Short For Giroud?

Despite only arriving at Chelsea in January, Olivier Giroud could potentially be on his way out, albeit temporarily.

La Liga side Atletico Madrid have reportedly made an approach to take Giroud on loan, however, Chelsea would prefer the deal to be permanent if they are going to wave goodbye to their striker.

If the deal goes through, Chelsea are likely to put all of their efforts into signing Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus. The Blues have reportedly made initial contact with the Turin side over a deal for the Argentinian forward.

