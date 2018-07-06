SOCHI, RUSSIA – JUNE 30: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Uruguay and Portugal at Fisht Stadium on June 30, 2018 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

In today’s edition of Football Transfer News, brought to you by Last Word On Football, we look at Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Italy inching closer, Andre Gomes’ transfer to London as well as Willian and Jorginho’s extended sagas to join different clubs this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin?

The Ronaldo move to Juventus has escalated rapidly in the past few days. Reports suggest that the deal is done, with a fee of £88m and wages of £26.5m per year agreed. The deal is set to be announced this Saturday, 7th July. After a very eventful time in Madrid, winning several titles, Ronaldo is keen to start a new challenge and believes Juventus is the right match for him.

Andre Gomes’ Barca Stint Cut Short?

Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes has caught the eye of Arsenal manager, Unai Emery. Despite an underwhelming cameo at Barcelona, Emery is still keen to bring him to the Emirates. In what looks to be a £30m move, Arsenal may be required to sell the likes of Aaron Ramsey and other squad players to fund this move. Emery seems keen on Gomes and this move is starting to look very likely, with its completion expected in the coming week.

Willian to Join Rival Club

Chelsea winger Willian could be set for a move away from London this summer. The Brazilian is currently wanted by two of the biggest clubs in world football, Manchester United and Barcelona. Reports suggest that Chelsea have already rejected an offer of £50m from the Spanish giants. However, both clubs are very eager to secure Willian’s signature.

Jorginho to City

Since the start of the transfer window, Napoli midfielder Jorginho has been linked with a move to current English champions, Manchester City. Napoli recently completed the signing of Fabian Ruiz and City are now confident the Italian club will be more willing to sell as they now have a replacement. Jorginho was not part of the pre-season training camp squad which could indicate his move to City is imminent.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on