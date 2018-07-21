SOLBIATE ARNO, ITALY – JULY 09: Leonardo Bonucci of AC Milan trains during the AC Milan training session at the club’s training ground Milanello on July 9, 2018 in Solbiate Arno, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

In today’s edition of Football Transfer News, by Last Word On Football, we take a look at Petr Cech’s future at Arsenal, Wilfred Zaha’s possible move to Everton, Raheem Sterling’s uncertain future at Manchester City and Manchester United’s interest in Leonardo Bonucci.

Cech Back to Chelsea

After three seasons with Arsenal, goalkeeper Petr Cech could complete a sensational move back to Chelsea. After reports suggested that Thibaut Courtois is set to join Real Madrid, Chelsea have been on the hunt for a new goalkeeper.

Cech had a rather underwhelming season with the Gunners last season and with the addition of Bernd Leno, the Czech international may not be the first choice keeper at Arsenal. Reports claim that no offer has been made between the clubs and negotiations are set to open following the opening bid.

Zaha to Break his Promise?

Towards the end of the 2017/2018 season, Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha made it clear to the fans that he was going nowhere. However, rumours have been flying around that the Ivorian could be set for a move to Everton this summer.

A move away from Crystal Palace seems likely after Zaha rejected a new contract offered by his current club. New Everton manager Marco Silva is very keen on bringing Zaha to Merseyside and is willing to offer a player plus cash to secure the Ivorian’s signature.

Superstar Sterling Hits a Hurdle

Raheem Sterling had his best season in the Premier League last year. During the summer, his agent has been working with Manchester City on a possible new contract for the English winger.

Sterling and his team believe he is one of City’s most valuable players and a new contract should be one in the region of roughly £250,000 per week. Currently, he sits on £170,000 per week but is keen to boost that figure. With the new addition of Riyad Mahrez, City are willing to sell Sterling if they cannot reach a mutual agreement over his contract.

Leonardo Bonucci to Manchester United

Earlier this year, a controversial ban was sanctioned on AC Milan for breaching financial fair play regulations. The ban restricted the Italian club to competing in only their domestic league, banning them from the UEFA Europa League.

Centre-back Leonardo Bonucci is currently one of the best in the world, and not competing on the European stage would hinder his progress. Manchester United have capitalised on this and displayed their interest in bringing the Italian to England. However, in another twist to the tale, the ban has now been lifted and Milan will be able to compete in Europe.

