Today’s Football Transfer News looks at Jack Marriott, the in-demand striker who scored 33 goals last season. Plus, is Frank Lampard about to raid Manchester United for a young defender? FTN, brought to you by Last Word on Football, also looks at other news from around the Football League.

Lampard Wants United Youngster

New Derby County manager Frank Lampard is weighing up a £500,000 bid for Manchester United youngster Demetri Mitchell. The England U20 international impressed on loan at Hearts last season and is now wanted by the former England international Lampard at Derby.

Reports suggest that Mitchell could return north of the border but a move to the Championship could appeal. The left-back, who can also play left-wing, has one year left on his current contract. With this being the case United will consider selling him this summer or risk losing him for nothing next year.

Posh Winger to Ipswich?

Ipswich Town have reportedly had a £700,000 bid accepted for Peterborough winger Gwion Edwards. The 25-year-old Welsh winger is set to discuss personal terms over the weekend. With Edwards keen to move to the Championship, Peterborough have reluctantly accepted Town’s bid.

Edwards joined Posh from Crawley Town two seasons ago. The winger has gone on to score 16 goals for Boro in that time and has been a standout performer in League One. Edwards has one year left on his contract and has been linked to several Championship clubs. However, it appears that Ipswich are now the favourites to sign the talented winger.

Black Cats Chase Striker

Sunderland have submitted a six-figure sum for Bradford City striker Charlie Wyke. New Sunderland manager Jack Ross is a big fan of the forward and wants to add him to his new-look squad. The Middlesbrough born forward is thought to be keen on the move and Sunderland are confident a deal can be made soon.

Wyke scored 16 goals for Bradford last season and has just one year left on his current contract. Ross would like to add at least another five signings to his squad before the season begins. Strikers, defenders and possibly another midfielder are wanted by Ross as he looks to build a team capable of mounting a serious promotion push.

Many Want Marriott

Jack Marriott, the striker who scored 33 goals for Peterborough United last season, is a man in demand. The 23-year-old only signed last summer, for £500,000 from Luton Town. However, after scoring goals for fun, his value has rocketed to £6.5 million.

It is reported that Premier League side Crystal Palace and several clubs in the Championship are chasing his signature. As of yet, no club has met his valuation. Nottingham Forest appear to be the front-runners at present but their rivals Derby County, plus Bristol City, are being heavily linked with the striker. Others are also interested and it appears that multi-club battle is about to commence.

United Take Greek Defender on Trial

Carlisle United have taken Greek defender Dimitris Kotsonis on trial with a view to a permanent deal. The 29-year-old played 90 minutes in a recent friendly victory. The defender has spent his entire career in his home country. His most recent club was Trikala in the Greek second division.

New Carlisle boss John Sheridan will take his time over whether the defender can improve his squad. He felt Kotsonis did “alright” but will not make a decision on just one game. United’s next friendly is on Wednesday and Sheridan will be sure to take a further look at the defender.

