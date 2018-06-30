MOSCOW, RUSSIA – JUNE 27: Willian of Brazil looks on during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group E match between Serbia and Brazil at Spartak Stadium on June 27, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Today’s Football Transfer News looks at the battle for Willian and Everton’s pursuit of Kieran Tierney. FTN, brought to you by Last Word on Football, also looks at Jack Wilshere’s potential move to Turkey and whether Toni Kroos is off to Manchester United.

Willian to Barcelona or United

Chelsea have rejected a £50 million offer from Barcelona for Brazilian international Willian. The Spanish giants want the forward to add extra attaching options to their squad. If signed, he would link up with compatriot Philippe Coutinho.

Barcelona’s interest has put Jose Mourinho and Manchester United on high alert. Mourinho is a known admirer of the player and would like to add him to his United squad. Chelsea, therefore, are bracing themselves for an offer from United which in turn could start a bidding war with the current La Liga Champions.

Wilshere to Fenerbahce?

Reports in Turkey are suggesting that Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is on the verge of a shock move to Fenerbahce. The England international will be a free agent when his contract with the Gunners ends this weekend. A move as early as Monday is possible.

After a decent first half to last season, performances tailed off and he was left out of Gareth Southgate’s England World Cup squad. Although he wished to stay at the Emirates, new manager Unai Emery decided he would not be a part of his plans. Moves to Spain and Italy have been rumoured; however, after talks in Istanbul, a move to Turkey appears to be very close.

Everton Close in on Tierney

21-year-old Scottish international Kieran Tierney is being chased by Everton. The left-back, who can also play at right-back and centre-half, is seen as a long-term replacement for Leighton Baines. A bid of £25 million is reportedly about to be offered to Celtic for his signature.

Tierney has been voted Scotland’s Young Player of the Year for the past three seasons. Last year, he signed a six-year contract with Celtic which lasts until 2023. Celtic will be unwilling to sell a player rated so highly and has also captained club but a bid of £25 million could be too difficult to turn down.

United Want Kroos

Reports in Spain are predicting that Manchester United will bid to sign Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos this summer. Jose Mourinho has held talks with United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to discuss signings and Kroos was on the list. Mourinho would like to add the German to his squad but he would not come cheap.

Kroos still has four years remaining on his current contract and Madrid are keen to keep him. United would, therefore, have to meet the release clause, which is an eye-watering €500 million. United will be unwilling to pay this figure but it may not stop them from testing the water with a bid to test Real.

