LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – MAY 05: Wayne Rooney of Everton shows appreciation to the fans during the lap of honour after the Premier League match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park on May 5, 2018 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Today’s Football Transfer News looks at the imminent departure of Wayne Rooney to the US and could Aaron Ramsey be off to Italy? FTN brought to you by Last Word on Football also looks at Jorginho’s potential move to Manchester and Leonardo Bonucci’s possible switch from Milan to United.

Rooney to sign for DC

Wayne Rooney’s long-awaited move to the US could be finalised within the next 24 hours. The former England international is expected to arrive in Washington later today to sign a three-and-a-half-year contract with DC United.

England’s record goalscorer is expected to see out his playing career in the USA. If all goes to plan then Rooney will return to Everton to take up a coaching role.

Ramsey to Italy?

Italian side Lazio are reported to be interested in Arsenal and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey. They are about to begin preparing for life without Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United are interested. Lazio are keen to bring Ramsey to Rome as his replacement.

The Welsh wizard is yet to commit to a new contract at the London club and his existing deal ends next year. New Arsenal manager Unai Emery, considers Ramsey an important player. However, if he hesitates in committing his future to the Gunners, then the club could cash in to give their new manager extra transfer funds.

Jorginho awaiting City call

The agent of Napoli midfielder Jorginho is claiming that a £43 million pound move to Manchester City is close to being agreed. Both player and agent are now just waiting for the call to say that they can speak to the English champions.

The Italian international is currently waiting in Brazil awaiting the call to fly to England. If as expected he will sign a five-year deal with City. If the midfielder does sign, he will become Pep Guardiola’s first signing of the summer.

Bonucci to United?

Manchester United are believed to be growing frustrated by the lack of progress in their attempts to sign Toby Alderweireld. They are now reported to be about to switch their intentions to AC Milan and Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci.

The Italian captain only signed for Milan last summer for £35.1 million and has a contract up to 2022. However, he was part of one of the worst Milan teams in history. They have also recently been banned from European competition. He was also part of the Italian side that failed to reach this year’s World Cup. He may, therefore, reluctantly agree to leave if United come in with an acceptable bid. The defender was a star in the Juventus team that has had much success in Italy in recent times; however, he struggled after his move to Milan.

