Marouane Fellaini has signed a new contract with Manchester United till 2020, with the option to extend for a further year.

Marouane Fellaini has extended his Manchester United contract until 2020, with the option to extend for a further year. The Belgian’s current deal was set to expire at the end of the month, and he looked set to leave. The likes of AC Millan, Arsenal, as well as a host of Chinese Super league sides made their interest known, but he has opted to stay.

The 30-year-old arrived with David Moyes from Everton in 2013, and has made over 150 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions, scoring 20 times in the process. Since joining the club, he has won the FA Cup, Community Shield, Europa League and League Cup. Although he is technically limited, Fellaini offers a very aggressive and strong aerial option that provides his side a different dimension when he plays.

United’s Super Sub

Fellaini was not an automatic first choice last season. It is unlikely that he will be this year either. The Belgian is not a fashionable player, and very few top sides strive to play a style that suits him. However, on many occasions, the midfielder’s height and robust style of play, has aided United in tight games. Fellaini gives United a “plan B”. When things are not going their way, Mourinho can bring on the midfielder in order to shake things up.

Strength in Depth for United

United were hesitant to offer Fellaini a new contract. However, he is unlikely to be among the high earners at the club and given what he offers, spending £30-40 million on a replacement would be a waste of money for a player who probably could not offer Jose Mourinho as many options as Fellaini does. Retaining Fellaini will cost the club very little and the likely benefits will be worth it.

