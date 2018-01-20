at Old Trafford on January 5, 2018 in Manchester, England.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has left Manchester United in a swap deal with Arsenal for star Alexis Sanchez.

The Armenian international joined the Red Devils in 2016 for £30m from Borussia Dortmund. After an inconsistent start to his Old Trafford career, Mkhitaryan looked to be off to a terrific start this season. As United’s attack stuttered, so did his performances. A lacklustre 18 months saw Mkhitaryan on the bench, and out the door. He is expected to join up with his new club later this week.

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan agrees move to Arsenal in a deal that will see Gunners forward Alexis Sanchez go opposite way. It’s a straight swap, no money involved. Paperwork complete, Mkhitaryan will undergo a medical over the next 2 days #MUFC #AFC — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) 20 January 2018

Mkhitaryan joined Manchester United coming off a prolific 11 goals and 15 assists with Dortmund. He was one of Europe’s hottest attacking midfielders at the time, and Red Devil supporters were ecstatic at his addition. Fast forward 18 months and the Armenian has sputtered. His output has nearly halved at United, so it is no surprise Jose Mourinho was content to move him along.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Man United 16-17. He’s not a _great_ dribbler, but he’s pretty damned good at everything else. Glorious player. pic.twitter.com/FmISsB9vCZ — Ted Knutson (@mixedknuts) February 27, 2017

That being said, Mkhitaryan could very well rise to the top again with Arsenal. He has shown flashes of his undeniable quality at times, and he may yet work well with Arsene Wenger. At his best, he assisted five times in the first three Premier League matches this year. Arsenal has the potential to be getting a top talent on the cheap.

Henrik Mkhitaryan, Dortmund 15-16. This is incredibly good. xG/Sh 6% better under Tuchel and a willing defender. pic.twitter.com/1RJiJ7kpgV — Ted Knutson (@mixedknuts) September 5, 2016

At 29 years of age, this move becomes a risk. It is unlikely he has any resale value past the contract he signed (details to come), so Arsenal need meaningful contributions up front. There is no denying his talent, but it clearly was not clicking at Manchester United. A change of scenery should help the Armenian international settle. Mkhitaryan is unlikely to be available for the mid-week match with Chelsea.

Related

View the original article on