Welcome to Transfer Round-Up, where we bring you news of all the latest transfer deals to be completed across world football. Today, we look at Juventus’ completion of a move for a French midfielder and Inter Milan’s acquisition of an experienced centre-back, amongst others.

Juventus Complete Adrien Rabiot Deal

Serie A champions have completed the signing of Adrien Rabiot from Ligue 1 winners Paris Saint-Germain. The club have not disclosed the length of the contract, although Transfermarkt states that it is a deal lasting until 2023.

Rabiot was pictured by Juventus’ official Twitter account yesterday undergoing his medical and the news was confirmed earlier this evening by the club that the deal had been completed.

Inter Milan Sign Diego Godin and Valentino Lazaro

Two new signings have come through the doors at Inter Milan, with the additions of Diego Godin from Atletico Madrid and Valentino Lazaro from Hertha Berlin.

Godin had signed a three-year deal to take him through to 2022 and signs on a free transfer having left the La Liga side where he had previously spent nine years, making over 220 appearances.

Lazaro, meanwhile, signs a four-year contract. The Austrian started his career with Salzburg and spent five seasons there, which included a glittering period of league titles and domestic cups.

In last season’s Bundesliga, he scored three goals and assisted seven in 31 appearances.

One Matt Smith In and Another One Out

Championship side Queens Park Rangers have replaced one Matt Smith with another. The outgoing Smith has joined Millwall for an undisclosed fee having joined Rangers from Fulham in 2017.

In total, he appeared 102 times for the R’s and scored a total of 23 goals.

Incoming, though, is Manchester City youngster Matt Smith on a season-long loan. The 19-year-old spent the last campaign on loan in the Netherlands with FC Twente and was a regular as they won the Eerste Divisie.

Smith signed a new long-term deal with the Premier League champions just three months ago but has now been sent out on loan to gain some experience in the English leagues.

A New Mayor in Town

Former Bury winger Danny Mayor has followed his former manager Ryan Lowe to Plymouth Argyle. Lowe left the Shakers last month with the club in deep financial trouble and Mayor, one of the stars of their promotion campaign last season, has dropped back down a league to sign with the Pilgrims.

He made 44 appearances for Bury last season, scoring 12 and assisting the same number, meaning he was involved in almost a third of his side’s goals. The club have not disclosed the length of the contract.

Are we are delighted to welcome midfielder Danny Mayor to Home Park? You bet we are!#pafc pic.twitter.com/YGgGDhAH33 — Plymouth Argyle FC (@Only1Argyle) July 1, 2019

Walker Given Football League Lifeline

MK Dons have signed goalkeeper Laurie Walker on a free transfer after he left Hemel Hempstead Town.

Walker, 29, had been training at the club last season and was released by the Dons as a youngster.

He has spent the majority of his career around the top two tiers of non-league but found particular success with Hemel Hempstead. He made 80 appearances for them between 2013 and 2015 before having spells at Oxford City and Brackley Town, but he moved back to the Tudors in 2017 and made a further 19 appearances.

📝 #MKDons have signed former Academy goalkeeper Laurie Walker on a free transfer. Full story 👉https://t.co/zfBmampRdQ#DonDeal — MK Dons (@MKDonsFC) July 1, 2019

Other Deals

Jevan Anderson [Unattached – Burton Albion] Free

Danny Ings [Liverpool – Southampton] £20 million

Luke Amos [Tottenham Hotspur – Queens Park Rangers] Loan

Jevan Anderson [Formartine United – Burton Albion] Undisclosed

Jacob Blyth [Barrow – Macclesfield Town] Free

Kevin Dawson [Cheltenham Town – Forest Green Rovers] Free

Michael Fernandes [Farnborough Town – Colchester United] Undisclosed

Ryan Giles [Wolverhampton Wanderers – Shrewsbury Town] Loan

Rene Gilmartin [Colchester United – Bristol City]

Jack Harrison [Manchester City – Leeds United] Loan

Anssi Jaakkola [Reading – Bristol Rovers] Free

Jack Kiersey [Everton – Walsall] Free

Liam McCarron [Carlisle United – Leeds United] Undisclosed

Mark Milligan [Hibernian – Southend United] Free

Tommy Rowe [Doncaster Rovers – Bristol City] Free

Matt Smith [Queens Park Rangers – Millwall] Undisclosed

Omar Sowunmi [Yeovil Town – Colchester United] Free

Ben White [Brighton & Hove Albion – Leeds United] Loan

Johnny Hunt [Stevenage – Hamilton] Free

Chris Maxwell [Preston North End – Hibernian] Loan

Marko Grujic [Liverpool – Hertha Berlin] Loan

Jack Harper [Malaga – Getafe] Undisclosed

John Mikel Obi [Middlesbrough – Trabzonspor] Free

