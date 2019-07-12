MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MARCH 09: Fabian Delph of Manchester City warms up ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Watford FC at Etihad Stadium on March 9, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images)

Manchester City have reached ‘advanced talks’ with Everton regarding the sale of Fabian Delph, according to Sky Sports. The Toffees will have to pay a rumoured fee of around £8 million for the midfielder.

Manchester City and Everton Reaching Agreement for Fabian Delph

Premier League Duo in ‘Advanced Talks’

Defensive midfielder Delph struggled to get a stronghold in the City side which retained the Premier League title last term.

The former Aston Villa player made eleven appearances for City last term and is expected to have a medical at Everton this weekend.

After a red card at Leicester City in December, the versatile midfielder made just five appearances in the second half of the season.

The Daily Mail claim that a fee of £8 million has been agreed, with Delph set to join the Toffees on a three-year deal.

Delph’s contract expires next summer and is free to leave City in search of regular football; however, the Premier League champions have been made to settle for accepting lower than their original target of £15 million.

City’s acquisition of midfielder Rodri from Atletico Madrid, and the re-signing of Angelino at left-back, has pushed Delph further down Pep Guardiola’s pecking order.

The arrival of Delph would signify a large stepping stone in manager Marco Silva’s plans.

Everton finished in a much-improved eighth-place last season. As a result, Silva and director of football Marcel Brands believe the England international will provide experience and leadership in midfield at a bargain price.

Meanwhile, a report in The Telegraph claims that Everton are not finished with their recruitment this summer.

The Toffees may be forced to offload players in order to obtain cash; however, the Merseyside-based club are perfectly comfortable with that proposition in order to add an attacker to their squad.

The Telegraph also claim that Everton faced stiff competition from home and abroad to sign Delph; although, the opportunity to stay in the north-west at a club pushing for European football gave Silva’s side the advantage.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on