MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JUNE 19: Kyle Walker of Manchester City signs a contract extension at Manchester City Football Academy on June 19, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Kyle Walker has extended his stay at Manchester City by signing a two-year contract extension on his original deal. As a result, he will remain at the Etihad until 2024. The announcement reveals a lot about the current state of affairs at Manchester City.

Fresh Positivity

After a tremendous season in which Manchester City triumphed in all three domestic competitions, the announcement of Walker’s new contract is likely to add the positivity at the club.

Unsurprisingly, the 29-year-old was delighted with the extension. Speaking to the club website, he said: “I’m thrilled to have signed a new deal, playing for City has been everything I’d hoped it would be and more.

“It was an easy decision. I want to be competing for trophies, playing at the highest level and I feel I have improved hugely as a player during my time here.”

Kyle Walker – Manchester City’s Right-Back For Years To Come

The signing of a contract until 2024 can only mean that the right-back spot is still his at Manchester City. He has made 100 appearances for City so far, fending off competition from Brazillian Danilo.

Kyle Walker can continue to help bring success to Manchester City. He has already won six trophies during his time at the Etihad. As long as Pep Guardiola remains, Walker and City will continue to see success.

However, at 29, Walker’s best years may be behind him now. It is likely that he will help integrate a new right-back into his role at Manchester City.

Invaluable Experience

Kyle Walker’s experience will prove invaluable to City and Pep Guardiola. Not just in the present, but also in the future when a new right-back takes over.

It won’t just be his club experience that will prove valuable. The right-back currently has 48 caps for England; and with experience at the highest level in both club and international football, he will prove a vital role model to whoever takes the reigns from him.

