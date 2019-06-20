LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 18: Oleksandr Zinchenko of Manchester City during the FA Cup Final match between Manchester City and Watford at Wembley Stadium on May 18, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by James Baylis – AMA/Getty Images)

Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has signed a new contract to remain at the Etihad Stadium. The 22-year-old has penned a new three-year extension to keep him with the Premier League champions until 2024.

Zinchenko joined City from FC Ufa in 2016, moving to England immediately after featuring in all three of Ukraine’s European Championships group matches.

Despite being just nineteen, the Ukranian defender impressed regardless of the country’s group stage exit.

Oleksandr endured a loan spell with PSV Eindhoven shortly after signing for City; however, it proved a frustrating move as he returned in 2017 after making just 12 league appearances in the Eredivisie.

Following a return from Holland, Zinchenko emerged as a pivotal member of Pep Guardiola’s team.

Increased Opportunities

The defender made his debut against Wolves in the Carabao Cup; however, Benjamin Mendy‘s injury allowed the Oleksandr to make ten League appearances as City won the Premier League with a record 100 points.

He also featured in four games en-route to Guardiola’s side lifting the Carabao Cup.

Zinchenko’s impressive performances allowed him to retain his position in Guardiola’s squad. The Ukranian made 29 appearances this season, registering his first goal for the club in a 9-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first leg win over Burton Albion.

“It’s difficult to express how happy I am to sign this deal,” Zinchenko told the Man City club website.

“This Club offers players everything they need to improve and develop, so being here for five more years is an honour.

“This season shows we are built for success. It’s been amazing to be involved in such a historic campaign and it’s one I’ll never forget.

“But I am now completely focused on the coming years and I know more good times are around the corner.”

It is understood that, as a result of Zinchenko’s performances, plans to bring in an alternative left-back this summer have been shelved.

