YOKOHAMA, JAPAN – MAY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) David Villa of Vissel Kobe looks on prior to the J.League J1 match between Yokohama F.Marinos and Vissel Kobe at Nissan Stadium on May 18, 2019 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)

David Villa is expected to sign with Mumbai City after their expected sale to Abu Dhabi-based City Football Group. Indian sports media outlet Khel Now reports the Spanish star would be roped in with the help of CFG. The 37-year-old, who is currently playing in Japan’s J-League with Vissel Kobe, is to join Mumbai City FC.

Role of Manchester City Financial Group?

Manchester City have acquired stakes in clubs all over the world as a part of their mission to establish a global presence. Therefore, investment in India was long on the horizon for the Cityzens.

In addition, City tend to bring in a global superstar every time they make a substantial investment in one of their associated satellite clubs around the world. Therefore, it is highly expected that with the financial backing of the City Financial Group, Mumbai City FC would be able to bring the Spanish maestro to India.

Stars in Indian Super League

Indian Super League has seen players like Marco Materazzi, Robert Pires, Nicolas Anelka Alessandro del Piero, Roberto Carlos and more recently, Dimitar Berbatov and Robbie Keane come to the country. Their prime objective at the time was to promote football at the grassroots level in India.

David Villa has amassed over 350 career club goals. He won three La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys, the Champions League, the Euros and the World Cup in his illustrious career with the likes of clubs such as Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

The frontman has had a prolific career in European football, representing Spanish heavyweights like Valencia, Atletico, and Barcelona. He was also capped 98 times for his country, scoring 59 goals. That makes him the highest goalscorer in the country’s international history.

David Villa had also previously turned out for CFG’s American affiliate New York City FC. Sources at Khel Now say that the CFG would, therefore, work to bring the Spaniard to India.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on