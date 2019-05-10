MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 09: Yaya Toure of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion at Etihad Stadium on May 9, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

Former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has retired from football, according to his agent Dimitry Seluk via Sky Sports. The Ivorian international has been without a club since leaving Greek side Olympiakos last year having made just five appearances.

A Bright Career

Seluk reportedly revealed Toure’s decision to retire to Russian outlet Sport24, saying: “Yaya decided to end his career as a champion. The farewell match with Manchester City was the real end of his playing career.

“Yaya is one of the best players in Africa and he had one of the brightest careers in the history of African football. Therefore, he should also leave the football beautifully, at the peak.

“We talked for a long time on this topic. Of course, every player wants to play as long as possible. In terms of his physical condition, Yaya could do this at a sufficiently high level for another five years.

“But we came to the conclusion that he, the football player who played for Barcelona and Manchester City, could not lower the bar with his hands.”

Toure started his senior career at Belgian side Beveren before moving to the now-defunct Ukranian team Metalurh Donetsk. He then had spells at Olympiakos and Monaco before moving to Spanish giants Barcelona.

The best spell of his career, though, came in the Premier League with Manchester City. He was part of the squad that sealed City’s first Premier League title in that infamous 3-2 win over Queens Park Rangers and made over 250 appearances for the club, scoring just shy of 60 goals.

Tributes

Former club Manchester City paid tribute to Toure on Twitter, marking him a club legend.

Website Squawka posted a list of Toure's achievements in the game; an eye-watering number of accolades.

