MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Vincent Kompany of Manchester City gives a thumbs up to the fans during the lap of appreciation after the Premier League match between Manchester City and Leicester City at Etihad Stadium on May 06, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has been a leader during his ten years at the club. He is just as crucial in the dressing room as he so often is out on the pitch and has been recognised as one of the best centre backs to ever grace the Premier League. The big Belgian still has much more to offer as he approaches the twilight years of his illustrious career.

Vincent Kompany the Hero Again

Manchester City took a huge step forward in their pursuit of consecutive Premier League titles last night. Vincent Kompany was vital in a cagey 1-0 victory over a rejuvenated Leicester City at the Etihad. There were concerns prior to the match that Kompany would struggle with the pace Leicester possess in attack. Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers suggested that Jamie Vardy was one of the league’s best when it comes to finding spaces in behind opposing defenders. That’s the last type of player an ageing centre-half would like to come up against.

Kompany quickly put to bed any doubts over whether he could cope with Leicester’s attack. The City captain made a number of last-ditch challenges and was assured in possession. Yet, defensive aspects were not the key features of his latest performance. Kompany carried the ball forward and chose to ignore teammate’s calls for him not to shoot from range late on. A fearsome strike flew past Kasper Schmeichel and skimmed the crossbar on its way into the top corner. That goal sent City back to the top, a trip to Brighton & Hove Albion being all that stands between them and the Premier League trophy.

One of the Best

Vincent Kompany may no longer be one of the first names on Pep Guardiola’s teamsheet. It’s no secret that he is getting older, losing that extra yard of pace and probably feeling tighter after every match he plays. However, he is still accepted as one of the Premier League’s best ever defenders for his performances over the years.

Kompany has found the net on a number of important occasions but his strike last night was the first he’s scored from outside the box. We are more used to seeing him fire home bullet headers. Manchester City edged their rivals Manchester United in the 2011/12 title race partly thanks to a Kompany winner at the Etihad.

He has become so renowned for other aspects of his game aside from goal-scoring, though. Kompany is a great figure in every sense of the word. His presence in the middle of his defence provides his teammates with assurance and confidence. He is a fearless, no-nonsense defender who also has a great footballing brain. He is as much a figure at the back as he is off the pitch. The way he conducts himself in interviews is admirable and he is the perfect ambassador for his club.

Vincent Kompany’s Future

Kompany’s nowhere near ready to give up his playing days despite almost certainly being welcomed into an ambassadorial role. He was asked whether he was considering hanging up his boots during his post-match interview. A defiant “absolutely not” displayed the City legend’s intentions.

The defender is clearly keen to continue playing football, but will he be doing this away from his current side? In truth, it would be a huge mistake if City did allow him to depart. Sky Sports pundit and former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville seems to agree. Neville rightly pointed out that Kompany does not need to play every single game as he gets older. He can play his part in other ways.

The fact that he is still the club captain is enough to highlight how great a loss he would be. He sets a prime example to his colleagues and doesn’t have to be on the pitch in order to do that. The passion he has for the club is clear for all to see; he was unable to contain his emotions with tears visible in his eyes after the final whistle blew last night. It’s important to keep players who truly care. Manchester United are the perfect example of that. Questions as to whether a number of players actually want to be there has contributed to a major decline in the quality of recent performances.

Kompany’s love for his side is obvious. His eventual retirement at Manchester City looks to be the ideal end to an outstanding career for both himself and the club.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on