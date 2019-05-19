MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Vincent Kompany of Manchester City gives a thumbs up to the fans during the lap of appreciation after the Premier League match between Manchester City and Leicester City at Etihad Stadium on May 06, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

After 11 years at Manchester City, Vincent Kompany will leave Manchester City when his contract expires in the summer. He will leave to become player-manager of RSC Anderlecht, his first professional club. The Belgian’s time at Manchester City could not have ended better. He captained his side to his second FA Cup triumph as they beat Watford 6-0.

Captain, Leader, Legend

Only a select few get labelled a ‘legend’ in modern day football. However, Manchester City fans will remember their captain as a legend. He leaves having played 360 times for the Citizens.

Furthermore, Kompany has overseen arguably the club’s most successful period in their history. With Kompany at the heart of defence, City have won four Premier League titles; two FA Cups; four EFL trophies and the Community Shield twice. The Champions League may have evaded himself and Manchester City, but he will depart on a high as he leaves Manchester.

His 11-year stint makes his price tag look a bargain. Manchester City paid Hamburg just five million for the then 22-year-old Belgian. His distinctive leadership style and defensive qualities are what has made him one of the world’s best defenders. For five million, you would struggle to sign a centre-back as good as Kompany in today’s game. It is what Manchester City will miss, and what makes him so great.

Vincent Kompany Leaves and Announces a New Chapter

Kompany announced that he would be leaving Manchester City in a two-part post on his Facebook page. In part two of the post, he also announced that he would become player-manager of Belgian club Anderlecht.

Anderlecht was where Kompany began his playing career. A club with rich history, they finished fourth in the regular season of the Belgian First Division. However, they currently lie in sixth in the playoffs for the title.

In the second part of his Facebook post, Kompany described this move as his “most passionate yet rational decision” he has ever made.

Furthermore, he also said: “I was left not only impressed but also intrigued by this sign of confidence in me.”

How Will Kompany Fare as a Player-Manager?

It will be eagerly anticipated and watched as to how Vincent Kompany does as he leaves Manchester City for his new role. There is no doubt that he has the leadership qualities to succeed as a manager. However, what may prove difficult is combining both playing and managing a highly successful club.

The Belgian can look for inspiration from Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard as they have had successful first seasons in management. Both were natural leaders at their playing clubs, and have taken to management like a duck to water.

Vincent Kompany will not only be remembered as a Manchester City legend; also a Premier League legend.

