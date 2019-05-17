MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 16: Raheem Sterling of Manchester City looks on during the training session at Manchester City Football Academy on May 16, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty – Manchester City/Man City via Getty Images)

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has revealed to the Daily Mirror that he supported the Citizen’s Manchester rivals as a teenager.

Raheem Sterling Supported City’s Manchester Rivals

A ‘Massive’ Fan of United

Former Liverpool striker Raheem Sterling has claimed in an interview with The Mirror that he supported Manchester United.

The City forward grew up near Wembley; however, he never went to a game at the National Stadium until United’s defeat to Chelsea in the 2007 FA Cup final.

Sterling’s presence at the final was as a result of a gifted ticket from his school. The forward returned the favour by donating 550 tickets to the same school for City’s semi-final win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

“I was at the final in 2007,” he recalled. “I shouldn’t really say this — not now, definitely not now! — but when I was young I was a massive United fan. I had an old United kit, from when they won the last FA Cup.

“To be in the stadium… it was incredible. It was unbelievable and that was when I tried to give the tickets to the school. That was motivated by that — being so close to the stadium and not going there more than once.

“If two or three of the kids could be inspired, then that’s all I was trying to do. Purely, that’s how I felt at the time.

“If there was a kid who had a chance of being a footballer, hopefully, that will give them motivation or inspiration to change their dreams.”

After adding the Premier League to the League Cup last weekend; the City forward will be keen to add the FA Cup to City’s trophy collection and claim a historic domestic treble.

If they beat Watford on Saturday, they will have achieved something no other English side has ever done before by triumphing in England’s three most prestigious competitions.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on