After one of the most impressive runs in English Football, Manchester City have won back-to-back Premier League titles. They have amounted an astonishing 198 points in just two seasons, smashing the record for most point in consecutive seasons. But this historic Premier League title was not easy and definitely was not assured.

Hanging In the Balance

Let’s go back to the start of the 2019 calendar year. Manchester City sat seven points behind Liverpool in their quest for back-to-back titles. They had just completed one of the worst months of Pep Guardiola’s managerial career. Seven games in December, they had lost three of them and went to penalties to win a Carabao Cup game.

That doesn’t tell how dire the situation really was. City headed into the new year on the back of back-to-back losses, and a win at relegation-threatened Southampton. First, they lost at home to Crystal Palace after Andros Townsend had an out of body experience at the Etihad. Then they went away to Leicester on Boxing Day and lost 2-1 with Fabian Delph’s sending off being the thorn in their side.

Their win at relegation-threatened Southampton turned out to be a crucial one. It is always important to have a good feeling about your team headed into a big-time game against a big-time rival.

Manchester City’s first game in the new year; of course, it was a home game against still undefeated Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s side had been flying, they hadn’t dropped points since November 3rd against Arsenal. Plus, their last four games had all been impressive wins. Multiple goal victories against Manchester United, Arsenal, Newcastle and Wolverhampton.

Manchester City v Liverpool

When the two sides met on that day in January they played out one of the best football matches anywhere. They were under relentless pressure from each other, it was end-to-end chaos for 90 minutes. First City were on top, then Liverpool, then City took the lead, then Liverpool equalized, back and forth it went.

The game was a classic display of what these two teams do best; apply pressure. Whether it be defensive pressure with their press or offensive pressure with their possession; these are the two best teams in the world at it. Which is why as this game and title race have played out, both have had moments as the better side.

In the end, Manchester City won this game thanks to lovely play from Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane. They got the winning goal in the 71st minute, and the team held Liverpool back from there. However, Manchester City did not win this title on this game. Liverpool left the Etihad that day with a seven-point lead atop the Premier League.

The Turning Point

Liverpool’s lead was four points at the end of January when Manchester City travelled to Newcastle United for what would be a defining moment of their season. Ex-Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez really had his side ready for that game as they beat Manchester City at home 2-1. It turned out to be Manchester City’s final dropped points of the Premier League season.

Since that game, Manchester City have won their last 14 Premier League games. They have outscored their opponents 34-4 in that span, dominating the entire Premier Leauge. This run of form is the biggest reason for their title success, but it would not have happened without Liverpool dropping points. Again we return to the day after Manchester City lost at Newcastle. Liverpool played the next day, drawing at home with Leicester City.

The following month lost Liverpool their first Premier League title. They drew at West Ham United, won at home against Bournemouth, drew at Manchester United, beat Watford at home, and drew at Everton. There are no losses in that run, but the run of 4 draws in 6 games cost opened the door for Manchester City to blast through.

Back-to-Back

No matter what Liverpool did, this Manchester City team is far and away worth of this Premier League title. They may have the same number of goals as they did last season. It’s tough to be the same type of scoring team when Kevin De Bruyne only starts 11 games. What has carried them this season has been an incredible defence.

Having a great defender like Aymeric Laporte play all season helps, but City have such a team-oriented defence. The pressing that Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva do up front is unprecedented. It gives their defenders so much time to deal with the scraps that teams lob up in the face of that press.

Last but not least, Ederson had a magnificent season. He boosted his save percentage this season from .671 last season to .722 this season while facing more shots than last season. This team has become a testament to how winning back-to-back titles takes multiple ways of playing and multiple standout players.

Legacy

The legacy of this team will really come down to what they do next. Manchester City still have to play the FA Cup final next Saturday against Watford at Wembley. If they win that they will become the first English side ever to win the domestic treble. A League Cup, FA Cup and Premier League win is a nice way to nurse the biggest loss.

Everyone knows the goal for Manchester City is to make noise in the Champions League. Another knockout in the quarter-finals is not enough. That desire for the Champions League is only going to get stronger, and it may even top some incredible domestic play.

In the end, Manchester City have become the first back-to-back champions of the Premier League in over a decade. They did it with skill, the surprisingly did a lot with a strong defence. We can’t wait to see what they will do next.

